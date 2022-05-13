Travis Barker Moved to Calabasas to Be Close to Kourtney Kardashian YEARS Before They Dated

Sometimes, the fine line between "sweet" and "stalking" hinges entirely upon the receiver of attention.

That is on our minds after the revelationon on this week's The Kardashians.

Travis Barker bought a new home in Calabasas in 2017, nearly four years before he and Kourtney Kardashian began dating.

Apparently, even at the time, he made the purchase and the move because he "knew" that Kourtney was the love of his life.

On Season 1, Episode 5 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner dropped by for a visit with her eldest, Kourtney.

Kourtney is of course happily engaged to Travis Barker -- a proposal that was documented on the Hulu series and widely celebrated by her fans.

Kourt did admit to having accidentally damaged her ring, so she obscured it with her hand during filming and shared that she would get it repaired.

The engagement ring was not just any piece of jewelry.

Travis had it designed himself.

Kourtney's incident -- which happened while folding laundry -- haunted her, but she was having it fixed so all would be well.

Kris then opened up about being endeared by a recent conversation with her future son-in-law.

“He goes, ‘Do you want to know the real reason why I moved to Calabasas?'" the momager recalled.

"'Because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life,'" Kris quoted Travis.

"'I didn’t even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn’t date her or be with her,'" Kris continued.

She quoted Travis as having explained "'because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her.'”

In 2017, Kourtney was dating model Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney gave an affectionate response without directly commenting on what Travis had told Kris.

“I’ve never met a better human in my life," she gushed.

Kourtney expressed her admiration for "The thoughtfulness and just everything.”

“It was just such an amazing moment,” Kris reflected.

She had visible tears in her eyes.

Kris crying is almost as widely memed as Kim's tears, but clearly she was touched by the display of love.

Technically, Travis first moved to Calabasas in the laught aughts.

At that time, he was still married. Landon was a little kid. Alabama was just a baby.

We suspect that this is not what Travis, or Kris, meant.

Instead, it is likely that this anecdote refers to Travis' move in 2017, when he purchased a new house.

At that point, Kourtney and Scott were over. It was the year of Scott's teen-boning downward spiral in Cannes. It was the year of Rob's revenge porn against Blac Chyna.

The public at large had no idea that Kourtney or Travis would end up together. There weren't even whispers about it.

Travis and Kourtney wouldn't get together until nearly four years later. So ... is this a cute story, or is it stalking?

Maybe it's neither. Maybe it's both.

And maybe Kris' version of what Travis told her wasn't necessarily word-for-word what we hard on the episode.