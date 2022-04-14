Mama June Road to Redemption Trailer Teases... The Battle for Honey Boo Boo!

The Road to Redemption will soon continue for June Shannon.

But it won't exactly be a smooth one.

Earlier this week, WE tv released the first extended trailer for new episodes of this long-running reality series, which will feature its title character attempting to reclaim her role as family matriarch.

It's something she forfeited a long time ago due to her serious drug problem.

Over the past several months, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has had custody of 15-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson because their mother has been out of the picture, spending all her money on crack and living out of various Alabama hotel rooms.

Now she's sober, however,

Shannon says she's been on the wagon for over two years.

Therefore, as teased in the preview feature here, June is ready to care for her younggest child once again.

“Alana is mine, and I can take her back anytime I want,” she says in the trailer, much to the dismay of her firstborn.

“I’m her Mama now!” Pumpkin fires back at June.

Later, Alana, Pumpkin and her boyfriend, Josh -- who are expecting twins at the moment -- are shown seeking legal advice in preparation for a custody battle with Mama June.

“You better get ready for a fight!” Pumpkin tells her mom.

While June wants to step back into Alana’s life as a full-time parent, Josh is actually the one grilling Alana’s new boyfriend in the promo.

“The one thing I ask [for] is respect, and that you treat her really, really good,” Josh says to him. “And if you don’t, then I’m just gonna break your neck.”

Elsewhere, the upcoming season will address June’s boyfriend, Jordan McCollum, and the rumor that June is acting as the 24-year-old’s sugar mama.

There will be 10 new hour-long episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption and it will premiere on Friday, May 13 at 9 PM ET/PT. Scroll down for a look at the official network synopsis...

Sobriety wasn't easy, but Mama June did it.

And when her longtime boyfriend Geno continues to let her down, she finally calls it quits.

Now, can the family reconcile and move forward?

This season, Pumpkin is breaking the cycle of her mother by rising to become the matriarch of the family.

She and Josh move into a bigger home but the chaos and pressure are still very real with Ella, new baby, Bentley, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Jessica all under one roof.

Alana, now a high school junior, struggles to balance her time with family, her new boyfriend, Dralin, and babysitting her niece and nephew.

As the girls adapt to their new normal, June claims she wants to step back into the role as the mom, however resentment soon builds when she continues to avoid all responsibility for her family making it difficult to stand by her side.