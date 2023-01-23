Who’s Still Together After the 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Tell All? (Recap)

Our long national nightmare is over. By which we mean that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 has come to an end.
Sunday, we saw Part 4 of the unprecedented 4-part Tell All special.
Michael went to talk to Usman. Some marriages are good, others are in danger. Some relationships are just plain over.
Also, everyone hates Big Ed. Even more than they did going into the Tell All.
And finally, it was time for Yara and Jovi to be in the spotlight. Fan-favorite Gwen dialed in to the Tell All to help out.