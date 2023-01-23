Who’s Still Together After the 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Tell All? (Recap)

Our long national nightmare is over. By which we mean that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 has come to an end.



Sunday, we saw Part 4 of the unprecedented 4-part Tell All special.



Michael went to talk to Usman. Some marriages are good, others are in danger. Some relationships are just plain over.



Also, everyone hates Big Ed. Even more than they did going into the Tell All.



And finally, it was time for Yara and Jovi to be in the spotlight. Fan-favorite Gwen dialed in to the Tell All to help out.

1 Michael met with Usman Usman Umar and Michael Ilesanmi had a bit of a heart-to-heart. Michael explained that Angela banned him from Instagram and from having female friends, and Usman reasoned that she doesn’t want him around him, either, because she worries that Usman will turn Michael against her. Many viewers would love to see it, actually.

2 Usman will never respect Angela He doesn’t like her, she doesn’t like him, and he’s never going to ignore her vicious attacks. What Usman will do for Michael, he says, is stay away from him — even if Michael wants to hang out. No matter what, he doesn’t want to cause problems in their (toxic, miserable, abusive) marriage.

3 Back in the studio, it’s time for Jovi and Yara Yara Zaya confirmed that she had a breast augmentation, which boosted her self-esteem after giving birth to and nursing Mylah. Now, they do mention that Yara’s surgery happened to coincide with Jovi going on a solo trip to South Africa to go on safari with friends. Apparently, it was a scheduling mishap — Yara wanted the surgery then, but she didn’t object to Jovi going because she loves him and wants him to be happy. Mylah spent most of Yara’s recovery time with Miss Gwen.

4 Meanwhile, Gwen still wishes that Jovi would grow up She reminds Jovi that he is a husband and a father, and should prioritize that. Even when Yara tells him that it’s okay. Jovi meanwhile gets into his desire for a second child. Yara isn’t ready, but he says that he is. He doesn’t want his kids to be too far apart in age, he does want a second child, and he feels like now is the time to get the ball rolling — so to speak — on that.

5 Gwen to the rescue “Jovi, you always need a sitter for Mylah,” she reminds her son. “You can’t have two.” Meanwhile, Yara strongly agrees with her mother-in-law. “We’re not in that position,” she admits, adding it that it does not “make sense” to work on Baby #2 right now. They are both working. Meanwhile, Jovi and Yara might move — possibly to Florida, if Jovi gets his way. Gwen shares that she and her husband recently bought land closer to Jovi and Yara’s current home so that they can eventually be closer to them.

6 They talk about Yara’s friends and more Big Ed lays into Yara, accusing her of wanting to “bolt to Europe.” Even if he is ostensibly siding with Jovi, no one wants to hear Ed talk — not Yara’s friend, not Yara, and not Jovi, who asks if production can “shut him up” already. Oh, mood. Ed does not handle criticism well, so he resorts to name-calling, calling Jovi a “crybaby.” By this point, Jenny has heard enough, and she calls out Ed for insulting everyone.

7 Jenny has time today! She points out that Ed has been rude and hostile towards everyone. Many of his insults don’t even make sense. As viewers have seen, sometimes Ed responds to criticism by just calling someone the same insult again and again, as if repetition will make it meaningful. Awfully juvenile for a man in his mid-fifties. After Jenny calls out Ed, Yara follows up.

8 Ed thinks that he said nothing wrong He feels that, because everyone “insulted” him the day before, he’s totally right to lash out and name-call. Clownish. This is a toxic man who refuses to learn, change, or improve.

9 Speaking of this season’s biggest villains … We then see Andrei and Angela talking backstage. Angela is not feeling optimistic about her marriage to Michael, and soon jokes that she may just move to Florida to date Libby’s father, Chuck (who does not deserve that at all). She says that she has to “start putting the blame” on Michael.

10 Back at the hotel … Angela talks to the bartender about how wildly horny she is. She wants to have “wild sex” with someone new after five years of only sleeping with Michael. This bartender could not conceivably be paid enough to hear this. Viewers certainly weren’t.

11 Jenny, Kimberly, and Yara ride together Producers clearly had a lot of fun setting up these rides, and Kimberly was happy to talk during the ride. Jenny was polite — she and Kimberly get along well, as we saw early on — but has her doubts about Usman’s emotions. Yara looked like she was trying to dissociate during the ride, but she did jokingly roll down the window to try to get Kimberly a date to get her mind off of Usman. They all discussed how much they hate Ed, and Kimberly and Yara appreciated how she called out Ed.

12 Meanwhile, they had Jovi ride with Big Ed While Ed again tried to justify his vicious name-calling attacks, Jovi told him plainly that he’s “lucky” that all of this went down at a studio. Why? Because Ed’s unacceptable behavior might earn him an ass-beating (Jovi’s words, not ours) in the real world. “You don’t need to get aggressive, and you don’t need to scream at a woman,” Jovi tells him firmly but calmly. Obviously, Jovi loathes how Ed spoke to Yara, but he is also speaking on behalf of Jenny. Jenny is older than Ed or Angela or Shaun Robinson (who, despite appearances, is several years older than Angela). There is no reason for Ed to rage at her like that.

13 Ed gets even pissier at the hotel After doing a super racist (despite his own heritage) impression of a Mexican person while speaking to the Mexican bartender, Ed again goes off on Jovi and then declares “I’m done” over and over. He cannot handle rejection, yet keeps doing things that would cause anyone in their right mind to reject him. Unfortunately, Liz remains on the fence about him. She admits that her new license plate is an embarrassing tribute to Ed (it would be cringe even if they were still together) and that Ed is a liar who will never change his behavior.

14 Angela has some opinions She declares that Kimberly and Usman’s “romance” will “spark again.” Although, she privately confides to Kimberly that she thinks that Usman was scamming her. The ladies talk about their sex lives. Angela declares that things were good with Michael after she taught him. Kimberly gushes about what yammy with Usman was like, including a move called “the power bike.” Jenny says that Sumit is “perfect” for her. And Liz admits that this aspect of her life with Ed was disappointing.

15 Ed once again sends a text We hear him do a voice-to-text (goofy) to tell a producer that Liz won’t be on his flight to Boston. He includes Liz on the text thread, so she gets that message in the middle of a conversation. It’s a practical concern to address, but it’s a passive aggressive way of going about it.

16 “My ring is here” Ed claims that he “didn’t want to ask for it back, but it’s 13 grand.” He then suggests that he might give it to his adult daughter, Tiffany, as a gift. That would be a complicated gift. “Remember that fiancee of mine? The one that you hate? Well, she wore this when she was planning to be my wife. Hope you like secondhand jewelry!” Classic Ed.

17 Angela talks to Kimberly They both fully admitted that they did not imagine themselves getting along before the Tell All, but they’re not actually fighting. Angela tells her that the visa could come in any moment, but she’s unsure of their future. She wonders if she will stay married. “Is he really coming here to go to her?” she thinks aloud, referring to Michael’s Instagram mistress. She plans to file for divorce, but she doesn’t know if she’ll follow through. Meanwhile, Angela tells Kimberly “I don’t think you’re done,” but warns her to be careful.

18 Ready to call it a night? Bilal surprises Shaeeda with a hotel room full of rose petals. The two are very ready to go to bed. They vow to work on having a baby and getting Shaeeda’s business up and running. Bilal even sounds open (in his own way) to opening a joint bank account. We won’t hold our breath, but at least that’s some degree of progress. Baby steps. Always baby steps, with this guy.

19 Liz swears that this is the final breakup We’d love to believe that the 11th time is the charm, but it’s painfully easy to believe that they could reconcile even more times than this. Liz deserves better than the creep who lied to her, flew to Boston without another word after that text, and has no idea how to treat her or anyone else. We hope that she knows that.