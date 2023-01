Darcey & Stacey is back for Season 4.



On this week’s season premiere episode, the twins hit Miami.



Darcey and Stacey Silva are totally in sync about business but suddenly in very different places in their personal lives.



Stacey is still with Florian. But with Darcey and Georgi over, their “Twin Wedding” plans flew out the window.



Now located in Miami for vague business reasons, Darcey might begin to date again. But she needs to get her head on straight first. And Stacey isn’t helping.

1 Darcey and Stacey are now in Miami! It’s not a permanent relocation, they explain in the Season 4 premiere. But they did buy a second home. The idea is to divide their time between Miami and Connecticut to push their clothing brand, House of Eleven, “to the next level.” They celebrated their sunny adventure with a parasailing outing with Darcey’s teen girls, Aspen and Aniko.

2 But life isn’t all about business This time on the water brings to mind Darcey’s ex, Georgi Rusev. They spent time on his fishing boat. Her daughter Aniko suggests that she should “find a man with a yacht.” Amazing line. Anyway, Darcey wants to focus on building her brand after breaking things off with Georgi.

3 For the girls, this is just a vacation Aspen and Aniko head back to Connecticut for school. Meanwhile, Darcey and Stacey meet up with Leslie, a friend of theirs. If they’re in the market for an eligible bachelor with a yacht, this upcoming yacht party could be the key. Darcey assures Leslie that she is “doing better” and that the breakup with Georgi “needed to happen.” She’s still dragging her heels when it comes to trying to date again, because she wants to “heal completely.” Totally reasonable.

4 Darcey gets assurances that her “prince charming” is out there “I know that the relationship was just kind of spiraling out of control I didn’t feel like he was there emotionally to support me and I tried to talk to him about it very calmly, very maturely but I was never getting the responses back it was just very cold and distant and I just hit my limit,” Darcey recalls to the camera. “I told him, ‘I just feel like our relationship isn’t where it needs to be right now’ and it’s uncomfortable because I don’t feel like we’re showing each other the love that we both deserve. He was surprised but hey that’s life. I wasn’t going to waste any more of mine.”

5 Stacey has some tough news to break For ages, she and Darcey have dreamt of throwing a “twin wedding.” But given that Darcey is no longer even engaged, Stacey and Florian Sukaj can’t wait anymore. They’re going to plan a ceremony and do a vow renewal by the end of the summer. Darcey accepts it, telling the camera that it is “bittersweet.”

6 No, Stacey and Florian need to actually PLAN it Darcey is thinking of a destination wedding in Europe. Florian very casually says that he’s fine with a Miami wedding. We get that he’s from Europe, but “how about doing it here” is not super romantic. “It’s really hurting my heart because I feel like this is our one special moment and I just want it to be special for us both,” Stacey tells the camera.

7 Darcey can’t find her designer clothes for the yacht party Apparently, Florian had the task of packing them. But she can’t find them. Stacey offers to take her shopping, but a spat breaks out between the sisters. Why? Because Darcey said that she and Florian made her feel like a “third wheel.” The sisters took turns hurting each other’s feelings.

8 But they go to the yacht party anyway Leslie eagerly introduces Darcey to her friend, Mike. She shares that he is from Israel and owns a skincare company. Darcey is soon cracking to the camera that she loves the idea of getting free botox and fillers and other skincare procedures. As she speaks to Mike, he discusses his body transformation. He once weighed 50 pounds more than he does now. At present, he has abs that he shows off to her. That caught Darcey’s attention (and he’s just her type, being that he’s from another country). Seemingly, there was a degree of mutual attraction.