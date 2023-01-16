EVERYONE Says Usman is a Scammer on the 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Tell All Part 3 (Recap)

After those painful moments on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All special Part 2, things ended on a cliffhanger.



Big Ed had once again humiliated Liz, subjecting her to their 11th breakup and demanding that she return the ring.



Angela was pissed on Liz’s behalf. Frankly, so was everyone.



Meanwhile, the second day of the four-part Tell All special delved into Bilal and Shaeeda, Kimberly and Usman, and Jenny and Sumit’s stories.



There is still more to come, but Part 3 had plenty of drama both on and off of the Tell All stage. Here is our recap:

1 “What you’re doing is wrong” Apparently, Angela reserves her screaming temper tantrums for people who criticize her and her violent tendencies for her loved ones. When she is defending someone else, Angela remains bizarrely calm and collected. She encourages Big Ed to have the empathy for Liz and how she feels — something that she never seems to have for Michael.

2 “You know it’s wrong” Ed’s only defense is apparently to confess: “I don’t know how to be in a relationship.” He also continues to insist that his behavior was natural, because everyone was criticizing him (at the Tell All)

3 There is no excuse Jovi reminds Big Ed that he would never speak to his own wife the way that Ed speaks to Liz. Bilal wouldn’t speak to Shaeeda that way. Andrei wouldn’t speak to Libby that way. That is saying a lot, because all three of these men have issues, and Andrei and Bilal’s involve communication in particular. But Big Ed’s behavior is enough to earn condemnation from everyone, even those saying it with a gentle tone.

4 Meanwhile, Liz really appreciates what Rose had to say Rosemarie Vega had answered her questions honestly. More importantly, Rose also told her that Ed is treating her just like he once treated Rose herself. Liz clearly needed to hear that. Many of us have been pointing that out for a long time, now.

5 Jenny and Kimberly see the same thing Meanwhile, Liz describes how she finds herself babysitting Ed’s emotions instead of expressing herself. It is not a healthy dynamic.

6 And Yara and Shaeeda are chatting Yara remarks about how bonkers Angela’s vicious verbal attack was earlier that day. Yes, it was Part 1 of the Tell All, but it was that same day. Yara’s simple request, that Angela respect them, sent the woman into a frenzy. Shaeeda had her back, verbally, and Yara thanks her for it and promises to do the same for her.

7 Shaeeda has felt a little uneasy Yara cannot help but wonder if Shaeeda is already pregnant. She certainly hopes so, for her sake. Shaeeda isn’t late yet, so she doesn’t know. Yara clearly wishes her well. It is Shaeeda’s earnest wish to become a mother.

8 She and Bilal still have issues Shaeeda confides in Yara that she will be direct and honest about trust issues with Bilal when they are on the Tell All stage again tomorrow. Good. That’s what the Tell Alls are for.

9 Shaeeda vows to stand up to Yara Big Ed seems to be gunning for both of them (it’s the misogyny). He has already called Shaeeda a “gold digger” when speaking to others, and his general contempt for and suspicion of women is likely to make Yara a target as well. These two will stand up for each other, they affirm.

10 Back inside … Jovi and Andrei again address the possibility that Andrei is the problem, that he could allow his wife to have a relationship with her siblings if he simply behaves in a civil manner. Andrei’s “but I don’t want to” really nails his priorities. Better than Big Ed, sure, but that’s not the standard that we’re setting for partners. He does note that he and Becky spoke and that things may be looking up a little.

11 It’s about time to call it a night Angela jokes that, if there’s any commotion from the bar, she hopes that it’s just everyone wailing on Big Ed. She then laughs. Truly hate to confess that it got a chuckle out of me.

12 The next day … Big Ed starts by “apologizing,” but Kimberly does call him out on how lacking his apology to Liz was. Which in turn sees Ed lashing out at Kimberly. They mix a lot of metaphors that we would have preferred to never hear, if we’re being honest. Ed whines that Kimberly is “being rude and disrespectful.” He admits that he has “no idea” where Liz is at the moment.

13 Liz needs some space She is processing everything that Ed put her through. And she notes that it’s not just about reaching out to Rose. He was active on dating apps during their relationship. Also? He puts her in emotional traps, where nothing — not arguing, not expressing herself, not walking away — can protect her from further criticism. It’s not fair.

14 The Tell All begins (again) Kimberly confirms that she and Usman are over, but remain “best friends.” She talks to him “every day.” Usman affirms his love for her. When asked about the downfall of their relationship, Usman says that his cultural need for a child. It is, as even Angela points out, something that he knew going in.

15 Who ended things? It sounds like Kimberly is the more insistent of the two of them that she’s the one who broke things off. Usman doesn’t dispute it.

16 Time for a fan-favorite: Jamal! Kimberly’s total smokeshow of a son arrives at the Tell All. He is there to support his mom, but also to give an honest assessment of the situation. And none of it is flattering towards Usman. Simply put, everything is transpiring more or less like how he suspected that it would a year ago.

17 “He guilted her into breaking up” Jamal also says that “their relationship doesn’t make sense to me.” He feels like Usman kept moving the goalpost, possibly trying to push Kimberly out of her comfort zone. First, with the second wife expectation. Then, when Kimberly agreed, he brought up adoption.

18 “I am not scamming Kimberly” When Big Ed brings up the “optics” that make it seem like Usman used Kimberly to promote his music, Usman counters that he couldn’t do a three-year relationship without genuine love. Andrei calls Usman a scammer. Even so, Kimberly defends her ex. Jamal says that Usman’s intentions were “selfish and narcissistic.” He tells him “you worked her and broke her down. And broke her into pieces.” And, of course, “I think Usman lowkey played the f–k out of my mom.” Ouch.

19 Everyone believes that Kimberly is in denial, and that Usman only loves her as a friend Usman’s protest, that they “had sex” and therefore it surely must have been love, earns laughs from the entire Tell All stage. Jamal notes that this is just more of Usman grasping at straws. Shaun asks some logistical questions about Usman’s ideas about love and marriage. There are no real surprises here. Yara notes that this sounds like “excuses,” even to people who wanted to root for them as a couple.

20 There is more to address The Tell All plays a clip of Usman meeting Fareeda, a young woman who is a prospective wife. Kimberly knew about the meeting, of course. She did not know that Usman got the woman’s number after. When the cast remains quiet after the clip, Usman begins yelling to demand why everyone is quiet, saying “this is the culture.” A second wife is part of his culture, sure. But exchanging numbers with a girl and leaving that part out when talking to your fiancee is not.

21 Pain It’s hard to watch Kimberly process this. Especially when the Tell All special plays this right after she just defended him. And then, of course, production plays that ugly final fight — the one where Kimberly took off her engagement ring. This was after revealing that he was giving her the cold shoulder and that they weren’t having sex anymore.

22 Jamal notes how painful it was to hear all of this Usman managed to make a pretty decent impression on him when they met. Then, Jamal returned to the US to hear from his mom about how Usman’s behavior had changed. Usman continues flipping out, saying that he’ll no longer defend himself and that everyone can think what they like about him.

23 The Tell All takes a break Big Ed once again repeats his “I felt like I was drowning and you stepped on my head” analogy. While the image is admittedly a little funny, the metaphor doesn’t hold up. Ed’s castmates called him out for his bad behavior. That, to him, is “drowning.” And of course he responded with more bad behavior. Also? He says that he was only in contact with Rose in order to wish her a happy Mother’s Day … which does not match the timeline of the texts. Liz points that out, and Ed replies with “I didn’t see that.”

24 When Jenny calls the relationship “weird,” Ed snaps back Meanwhile, Liz excuses herself from the room as Ed continues to deny that he was active on dating apps. Shaeeda follows her. Ed takes a nasty tone as he goes after Jenny for her comment about not “getting” the relationship. His hostility is enough that Jovi says, bluntly, “don’t talk to her like that.” Jenny ends up leaving the room, but she does ask producers: “Where did you find this guy?” A very fair question.

25 Shaeeda offers Liz some advice She encourages her to put her foot down and teach Ed how to treat her. Which is much more positive than what a lot of people would tell Liz, which is to simply leave Ed (she absolutely should). It seems like Liz is too fixated on getting Ed to admit to being on dating apps to focus on, you know, the fact that the whole relationship is a nightmare.

26 Liz is focused upon Ed’s dishonesty rather than his toxicity She comes back into the room to show her castmates, including Shaeeda. Ed suddenly switches from denying being on dating apps to say that it’s not an active profile. And then he goes on to challenge Liz to “prove” that it’s him and not someone catfishing as him. It sounds like Ed could potentially clear his name by booting up his laptop that’s in his hotel room, but he sounds reluctant to do so.

27 Back on the Tell All stage, now with Bilal and Shaeeda Where are they on their 9-month ultimatum timeline? They are ahead of their deadline, but have only tried a few times to conceive. That’s not enough for anyone except the especially lucky or unlucky (depending upon their goals). Still, this is a big change. Multiple cast members express surprise that Bilal is now open to trying for a baby.

28 A never-before-seen clip Bilal and Shaeeda visited an herbalist to discuss possible fertility boosters. Somehow this turns into a conversation about Bilal’s virility. You know that there were multiple people watching with their parents when this man asked Bilal if he’s “heard of edging.” Edging is an extremely common topic of discussion in online spaces, but admittedly awkward in this 90 Day context. (Somehow, on the Tell All stage, only Andrei has heard of this extremely common sexual practice)

29 Shaeeda is okay with putting baby plans on pause She and Bilal have somehow reversed stances. Shaeeda is finding herself and settling into America, just as Bilal predicted. Meanwhile, Shaeeda also feels concerned about a clear lack of trust from Bilal. He refuses to offer transparency, and has allegedly vowed to never open a joint bank accounts. This is not the standard — Libby and Andrei have multiple joint accounts. Yara and Jovi — in a somewhat financially similar situation to Bilal and Shaeeda — have a joint account. So the “trust factor” is an obstacle on the path to having a kid.

30 Bilal wants to “teach” Shaeeda about money But Shaeeda quickly makes it clear that he is completely removed from reality in this regard. For example? Going to the movies, she has to bring snacks from home. Not only is that humiliating, but also violates the rules of most theaters. Bilal confirms that he refuses to buy popcorn. It is possible that growing up in poverty has taught Bilal to make unreasonable financial choices to cut costs, but it is unfair for Shaeeda to pay the price for the prices that he is unwilling to pay.

31 Ed tries to defend Bilal “teaching” Shaeeda to be cautious Yara makes an excellent point. Why does Bilal believe that he needs to “teach” his grown adult wife something? She is almost 40, as her ovaries keep reminding her. Bilal insists that Shaeeda is not too old to learn, but complains that she does not enjoy his “teaching.”

32 Bilal’s friend Chris joins the Tell All They have been friends since their teens. Chris seems to feel like Bilal’s “mansplaining” is helpful. And he asks “what man doesn’t want to lead his family?” That’s … an odd turn of phrase. Weirdly, Chris eventually spirals and said that he’s “defending men.” Really bad vibes coming from this guy the more that he speaks, to be honest.

33 Eutris joins also She notes that Bilal micromanages a lot. Yara chimes in suggesting that opening a joint bank account seems like a simple task unless Shaeeda cannot handle it. Yara thinks that she’ll do fine. Eutris suggests that Bilal could use better communication skills with his wife, who is willing to learn things. People do call out Eutris for her “joke” about sabotaging birth control, which was not okay — even in jest.

34 Bilal does affirm his commitment to their future He might not trust Shaeeda to decide whether or not she can buy popcorn, but he does still want to have a baby with her. So he does a cute little proposal, with a onesie in hand. Even as someone who has been fairly critical of Bilal, this was a cute gesture. The Tell All applauds. The shirt reads “If you think I’m cute, you should see my mommy.” Yara cries.

35 Moving on to Jenny and Sumit Things are good, they miss each other, and no, Jenny is not concerned about what Sumit will get up to while she’s in the US. Why? Because they have a healthy and happy marriage. She notes that he can go out and drink with his friends if he wants, just “not too much,” which is a reasonable concern for any spouse.

36 “You should have never said that to your aunt” After seeing the footage of Sumit claiming that he wants to have kids, Jenny notes that this is not feasible. He has known for over a decade that she doesn’t want more kids than she has. Fertility issues aside, it’s a non-start. Also? If he adopted a kid, she’d be the one having to raise the child — she already knows this. So no.

37 Does Sumit want a child? Jenny says that Sumit was just telling his family whatever would make them feel better. But some castmates — just a few — wonder if it’s a secret desire on Sumit’s part.

38 “Plenty of time when I’m dead and gone” Angela shares the words that she has used with Michael, but Jenny’s reaction is similar to ours — that it’s a weird saying. Meanwhile, Sumit notes that even when he was 23, he knew that he did not want to have children.

39 Sumit’s family (but not his mom) join the Tell All They note that things are improving with Sumit and Jenny. Anil says that his wife is softening somewhat on Sumit, almost “normal” with thier bond. But she’s not interested in being part of the Tell All. Additionally, they admitted that they felt “a little betrayed” that he married in secret, and that everyone at the Tell All knew before they did.

40 Reluctantly … Anil hesitates before saying that he blesses Sumit and Jenny’s marriage. Well, he says that the two of them have blessings from him. We can only assume that their union is included. Jenny looks pleased. However, Anil sounds like his blessings come from a place of defeat. “We are happy with the happiness of our son.” It sounds like the best that they can hope for, for now.

41 But is Jenny invited to family gatherings? That’s a “no.” Because Sumit’s mother is the one who coordinates these events, she doesn’t want to see Jenny, so she does not invite her. But Jenny is okay with that. “I’d rather just stay home where I’m safe,” she says. Sumit will still go to these get-togethers, since Jenny doesn’t mind. Libby doesn’t understand, because Jenny isn’t causing problems. Most of the Tell All cast is Team Jenny, but Usman notes that some cultures (like his) value a bond with parents over all else.

42 Jenny has not filed for a spousal visa for Sumit She is not going to force Sumit, obviously. It would have to be his decision. And she’s not going to leave him behind and move back to the US. Sumit is open to visiting America, not to moving there.

43 Meanwhile, Jovi looked into Michael’s alleged Instagram Angela explains that it’s not Michael. It’s not how he speaks or writes or uses Instagram. So it’s an imposter likely trying to get something from gullible fans. But we can all hear that there is a quite a downpour of rain where Michael is. Hang on … there’s also rain where Usman is. Nigeria is not a small country.

44 Angela says that they’re probably at the same hotel She is also adamant that they not “hang out” or interact, telling Usman “I’m f–king him not you.” This causes conflict. She also says “my husband will whip your ass if he wants to stay married.”

45 Usman starts yelling at Angela He doesn’t like that she has a problem with him, and considers her to be the one who started it.

46 Angela calls Michael, demanding that he remove his mic for the chat After giving him a hard time for staying at the same hotel as Usman (this was not their decision; producers set this up for filming), she tells him “your excuses are sickening.” Meanwhile, Michael just wants “peace” for everyone.