Suri Cruise Turns 18: Photos Of Tom & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Then & Now

While it might be hard to believe, Suri Cruise, the only biological child of Tom Cruise, is turning 18 in 2024.



In fact, it’s her golden birthday, turning 18 on April 18.



Since the day Katie Holmes and Tom welcomed her to the world, Suri Cruise has been in the public eye. The interest in the celebrity tyke only intensified after her parents divorced. These days, the real question is, how well does she even know her estranged father?



But for now, let’s look back at how much Suri has grown over the years. She’s not a tyke anymore! She’s almost as tall as mom!

The Early Days 1 (Toby Canham/Getty Images) Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were the picture of a happy family when their daughter was first born. In 2008, they took Suri Cruise, along with TomÃ¢Â€Â™s adopted daughter Isabella Kidman-Cruise to a soccer match with David Beckham and his sons.

Mother/Daughter Duo 2 (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images) Katie Holmes and daughter Suri watch the LA Galaxy vs. Chelsea FC soccer game July 22, 2007 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California.

A Tender Moment 3 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Katie Holmes takes her young daughter Suri, age 2m to see Ã¢Â€ÂœThe Nutcracker” at the New York City Ballet on December 14, 2008 in New York City.

A Family Photo Finish 4 (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri wait at the finish line to greet his wife Katie Holmes after she finished running the New York City Marathon in New York 04 November 2007. After six years of marriage, the two would divorce and Tom would not be seen with Suri in photos again.

Like Mother, Like Daughter 5 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Ã‚Â Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise attend the East Regional Final of the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Connecticut Huskies and the Michigan State Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Look at their identical smiles!

Growing Up Fast 6 (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) Suri Cruise joins mom Katie Holmes as she speaks on stage at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City.

A Little Lady 7 (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Suri Cruise was all smiles as she joined her mom at Z100’s Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. Katie and Suri presented together, announcing one of the first performances.