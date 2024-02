Beyoncé teased a new music “drop” during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl, and she stopped the world.



Little did anyone guess that not only was it a country album, but that Bey would be embracing a total country and cowboy aesthetic look for 2024.



Here are some of her best outfits from this new era!

Beyonce at NYFW 2024 1 ((Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)) Days after announcing her first country album, Bey gave fans a look at her aesthetic. Call in glamour cowboy.

Beyonce in a Cowboy Hat 2 ((Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)) Beyonce is embracing the 10 gallon hat look for this new era of her music career. No notes, love it.

Beyonce at the 2024 Grammys 3 ((Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)) Beyonce debuted her cowboy look at the 2024 Grammys. Here she is chatting with Kacey Musgraves, getting tips!

Beyonce in Country Couture 4 (OE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)) Years before announcing her new era, Beyonce was already channeling country looks. Here she is at the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014. Just hand her an acoustic guitar and she’d fit right in at the CMAs!

Beyonce In Snakeskin 5 (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)) It’s not just about cowboy boots and hats. Country aesthetic is about patterns and fabrics. Check out this look from the 2016 Grammys and tell me the combo of snakeskin, lace, and mesh doesn’t scream country.

Beyonce with a Bolo Tie 6 ( (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)) Ignore the hat, because we know it’s not country. Check out Beyonce’s neck as she accepts The CDFA Fashion Icon Award onstage at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards. You tell me that’s not a bolo tie turned up to a ten!