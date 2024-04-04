Surprise Celebrity Pregnancies NO ONE Saw Coming: Photos

From Tori Spelling’s surprise pregnancy to those pesky Teen Moms and all their babies to Gal Gadot’s shocking new baby, surprise celebrity pregnancies happen all the time!



Some of the most surprising celebrity pregnancies absolutely no one – not even the celeb themselves! – saw coming.Â

Scroll through the the gallery to relive some of the most shocking surprise celebrity pregnancies and see the mom’s rocking their baby bumps!

1 (Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Megan FoxMegan Fox got pregnant and had a baby in 2016. While that in itself isn’t shocking, because she already had two children prior to the third, the interesting part is that she had made a divorce announcement just months before falling pregnant with husband Brian Austin Green’s child, Journey River Green. She even kept the child’s last name the same as daddy’s. Ultimately, the pair stayed together for awhile, but divorced soon after. Now she’s with MGK – or is she? You never quite know with these two!

Jessica Simpson 2 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) She moved on from her relationship with Tony Romo with lightning speed, and soon after, began a relationship with the man who’s now her husband, Eric Johnson. Simpson was set to be spokesperson for Weight Watchers in ’13, but surprise! She was pregnant with her first child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, temporarily severing ties with the weight loss company. She gave birth to her second child, Ace Knute Johnson, just 13 months after giving birth to her first, which only left 3-4 months of down time, really.

Kerry Washington 3 (AFP/Getty Images) Few people realized that Washington was even dating the NFL’s Nnamdi Asomugha, and were even further shocked to find out that she was pregnant, just months after confirming the relationship. Kerry gave birth to Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha in April 2014, and in October 2016, birthed the couple’s second child, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha. What a gorgeous family! Things sure do move quickly in ol’ Hollywood!

Lil Kim 4 (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images) Nobody but nobody could imagine Kim as a mom – not with her outlandish persona and explicit … well, everything. But alas, she got pregnant and gave birth in 2014, naming her daughter Royal Reign, who was fathered by Mr. Papers. Surprise? We sure were. Royal remains her own little one!

Britney Spears 5 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Britney’s wild rollercoaster ride of a marriage to Kevin Federline was hardly expected. But when she became pregnant with the couple’s first child in 2005, Sean Preston Federline, after being married for mere months, everybody was shocked. The only thing more shocking is that her second pregnancy began just three months after her first ended, and she later gave birth to Jayden James Federline in 2006. Two months after giving birth, Spears filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Kevin Federline.

Eva Mendes 6 ((Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)) Though she professed to be against having children well into her 40s, Mendes fell pregnant with Ryan Gosling’s baby in 2014. The couple, who has been together since 2011, have been notoriously private, not confirming … well, anything. Mendes gave surprise birth to her first child, Esmerelda Amada Gosling, in September 2014, and nobody even knew she was pregnant. She had their second child, Amada Lee Gosling, in April 2016 in the same covert fashion.

Nicole Kidman 7 ( Charley Gallay/Getty Images) After years of battling through infertility treatments, Kidman divorced Tom Cruise (and Scientology), and moved onto Keith Urban, to whom she’s been married for over a decade. The couple welcomed their first child Sunday Rose Kidman Urban in 2008, and their second, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, in 2010. The power of no Scientology, woot!

January Jones 8 (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) January Jones, Mad Men enigma, gave birth to a son, Xander Dane Jones, in January 2011, and barely anybody knew she was confirmed to be pregnant. The identity of the child’s father is still under wraps, and Jones has remained mum on ever revealing who fathered her child. She’s been quoted to say, “I knew I would be raising my son alone.” Juicy!

Kourtney Kardashian 9 (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Women’s Health) Kardashian admitted that her 2014 pregnancy with Reign Aston Disick wasn’t planned. But she didn’t make the same mistake with her third son, Rocky, who she welcomed with Travis Barker in 2023.

Halle Berry 10 (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) Halle Berry fell pregnant in 2013 with her son Maceo, and told Ellen DeGeneres that not only was the pregnancy unplanned, it was considered “geriatric” by medical standards. Berry was 46 years old when she gave birth to her son.

Christina Applegate 11 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Less than three years after undergoing a double mastectomy to treat her aggressive breast cancer, Applegate found out she was pregnant with a girl, who she named Sadie Grace LeNoble. Sadie was born in 2011 to Christina, and her father is Porno For Pyros’ founding member, Martyn LeNoble.

Padma Lakshmi 12 (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Lakshmi was diagnosed with endometriosis in her 30s, and told that she’d never be able to conceive naturally. When she found out she was pregnant – without medical intervention – at the age of 39, it was shocking to say the least. Krishna Thea was born in early 2010.