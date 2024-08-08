A meme comparing Hollywood actor Brad Pitt to Minnesota GovernorÂ Tim WalzÂ has gone viral on social media – and for all the right reasons!
A side-by-side photo of the pair started making the rounds shortly after Tim was announced to be running for office alongside Vice President Harris.
After digesting the photo, millions of people were shocked to learn that not only are Brad and Gov. Walz the same age, technically Kamala Harris‘ running mate is YOUNGER than the Oscar winner.
Walz was born on April 6, 1964, while Pitt was born on December 18, 1963.
So, are we talking about a few months? Sure – but it counts! And you know what? Tim is actually younger than most of the hottest hunks in Hollywood these days.
Don’t believe us? Let’s consult the list:
Tim Walz Is Younger Than Brad Pitt & These 9 Other Hollywood Hunks
