Tim Walz Is Younger Than Brad Pitt & These 9 Other Hollywood Hunks

A meme comparing Hollywood actor Brad Pitt to Minnesota GovernorÂ Tim WalzÂ has gone viral on social media – and for all the right reasons!



A side-by-side photo of the pair started making the rounds shortly after Tim was announced to be running for office alongside Vice President Harris.



After digesting the photo, millions of people were shocked to learn that not only are Brad and Gov. Walz the same age, technically Kamala Harris‘ running mate is YOUNGER than the Oscar winner.



Walz was born on April 6, 1964, while Pitt was born on December 18, 1963.



So, are we talking about a few months? Sure – but it counts! And you know what? Tim is actually younger than most of the hottest hunks in Hollywood these days.



Don’t believe us? Let’s consult the list:

Kevin Costner 1 (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images) ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner (69) was born on January 18, 1955. Michael Keaton 2 (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Arguably the best Batman of all time, Michael Keaton (72) was born on September 5, 1951 John Stamos 3 (JC Olivera/Getty Images) Like Brad Pitt, the ‘Full House’ star is very close in age to Walz, having just turned 60 on August 19 last year. Tom Cruise 4 (Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images) ‘Top Gun’ star and all-around action hero Tom Cruise (62) was born on July 3, 1962. Johnny Depp 5 (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival) A pirate’s life for Johnny Depp (61) is celebrated on June 9, 1963 Steve Carell 6 (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) “Despicable Me” and “The Office” icon Steve Carell (61) was born on August 16, 1962 Colin Firth 7 (Leon Bennett/Getty Images) The best Mr. Darcy the screen has ever seen (fight us on it), Colin Firth (63) was born on September 10, 1960. George Clooney 8 (Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images) The OG Hollywood Hunk of his generation, George Clooney (63) was born on May 6, 1961 Jim Carrey 9 (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) The funny man Jim Carrey (62), who played Pres. Biden on SNL during the 2020 election, was born on January 17, 1962