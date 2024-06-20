Kate Middleton adores attending the Royal Ascot. You just have to look at the smile on her face to know it’s true – and the spectacular fashion she wears to mark the occasion.
Over the years, Kate has channeled Audrey Hepburn in white, been blushing in pink, and even made bold statements in red.
In 2024, it was unclear whether she would attend the beloved event. Just a few days before, Kate did attend the Trooping the Colour event with the royal family. Sadly, the appearance reportedly took a ‘toll‘ on Kate. Thus, Prince William attended the Royal Ascot with Kate’s parents.
The Middletons actually hadn’t been seen since their daughter announced her cancer diagnosis, so it was nice to see them in good spirits as well. But lets now look back at all of Kate Middleton at the Royal Ascot fashion moments.
Kate Middleton Smiles Happily At The Royal Ascot: Photos Of Princess
