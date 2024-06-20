Kate Middleton Smiles Happily At The Royal Ascot: Photos Of Princess

Kate Middleton adores attending the Royal Ascot. You just have to look at the smile on her face to know it’s true – and the spectacular fashion she wears to mark the occasion.



Over the years, Kate has channeled Audrey Hepburn in white, been blushing in pink, and even made bold statements in red.



In 2024, it was unclear whether she would attend the beloved event. Just a few days before, Kate did attend the Trooping the Colour event with the royal family. Sadly, the appearance reportedly took a ‘toll‘ on Kate. Thus, Prince William attended the Royal Ascot with Kate’s parents.



The Middletons actually hadn’t been seen since their daughter announced her cancer diagnosis, so it was nice to see them in good spirits as well. But lets now look back at all of Kate Middleton at the Royal Ascot fashion moments.

Lady In Red 1 ( Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) While white is usually her color, Catherine, Princess of Wales attended day four of Royal Ascot 2023 on June 23, 2023 in stunning red. Kate Middleton All Smiles 2 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William and Princess Kate are all smiles at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England. An Audrey Hepburn Moment 3 (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a presentation at Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022. Search a photo of Audrey in ‘My Fair Lady’ and tell us she doesn’t look like the movie star! The Queen’s Final Ascot 4 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Queen Elizabeth II on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019. This would end up being the Queen’s last Ascot. A Royal Ride 5 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Kate Middleton attends Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017, riding in style to the event. Lace, no Leather 6 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Given that the event takes place just as summer is taking off, Kate always wears fashions that breathe as well as take one’s breath away, like this lace dress from the 2017 Ascot in England.