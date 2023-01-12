Celebrities Who Died In 2023: In Memoriam

Sadly, each year we’re forced to say goodbye to some of the entertainment world’s best and brightest.



And thus far, 2023 has been full of heartbreak.



Each of the artists, athletes, politicians, and pop culture icons on the list below may be gone from this world, but they are certainly not forgotten.



For their fans and loved ones alike, true legends never die.



Their legacies live on; their stars will never fade; and their work will be cherished for generations to come, as those whose lives they touched pass the love and admiration on to future generations.



Join us as we pay tribute to the stars weâ€™ve lost in 202w.



May they rest in eternal peace.

1 Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78. He’s considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. 2 Jeremiah Green passed at the age pf 45. He was best known as a founding member of Modest Mouse. (Photo via Getty Images for Audacy) 3 Anita Pointer passed away on January 1 after battling cancer. The Pointer Sisters singer was 74. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) 4 Tatjana Patitz died at the age of 56. She was considered one of the most iconic fashion models of the 1990s. (Photo via Getty Images) 5 Actor Adam Rich passed away at the age of 54. He was best known for his role on the sitcom Eight Is Enough. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images) 6 Fred White passed away at the age of 67. He was best known as the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire. (Photo via Getty) 7 Popular YouTuber Waffler69 died at the age of 33. (Photo via YouTube)