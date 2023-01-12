Sadly, each year we’re forced to say goodbye to some of the entertainment world’s best and brightest.
And thus far, 2023 has been full of heartbreak.
Each of the artists, athletes, politicians, and pop culture icons on the list below may be gone from this world, but they are certainly not forgotten.
For their fans and loved ones alike, true legends never die.
Their legacies live on; their stars will never fade; and their work will be cherished for generations to come, as those whose lives they touched pass the love and admiration on to future generations.
Join us as we pay tribute to the stars weâ€™ve lost in 202w.
May they rest in eternal peace.
Celebrities Who Died In 2023: In Memoriam
Sadly, each year we’re forced to say goodbye to some of the entertainment world’s best and brightest.