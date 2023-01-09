Big Ed Brown Demands Liz's Ring Back on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After Tell All (Recap)



The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All special is, simply put, nuts.



Part 2 was no exception.



Right on the heels of Angela storming out, Big Ed’s ex confronts him for lying to his current fiancee. Ed can’t handle criticism or consequences, and humiliates Liz.



The Tell All delves into Michael’s cheating and then into the situation with Libby’s family and Andrei.



The Tell All adjourns for the day, but will pick up the next day. But the biggest showdown happens at the hotel.



1 Part 2 begins At the start of the Season 7 Tell All Part 2, Rosemarie Vega explains that not only has her ex, Big Ed Brown, reached out to her, he has repeatedly asked to video chat with her.

2 Can we discuss the contradiction? When Shaun first asked, Ed claimed that he didn’t remember — and then he insisted that he had not spoken to Rose at all. Obviously, Rose is telling a different story. Liz talks through that, at which point Ed says “I didn’t.”

3 Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ed Production puts a screenshot of Big Ed and Rose’s messages. Now, this particular sample — in which Ed asks to visit Rose in the Philippines — is not very recent. It’s from late in the summer of 2021. But … this was right after Ed and Liz became engaged. If anything, that’s worse than if Ed had messaged Rose a month before this Tell All filmed. Also? It’s direct evidence that Ed is not telling the truth.

4 Ed tries to blame it all on Liz First, demands that she “sit down” as if she is being unreasonable. He then shakes his head and tells the rest of the Tell All stage that “this is who she is,” as if Liz is stirring up drama. She stirred up nothing — producers told Shaun to ask a question, Ed lied in his answer, and evidence disproved it. Liz’s only role in this is continuing disappointment. When she tries to point out Ed’s bold-faced lie, he replies “me no speak English.” Gross!

5 Everybody hated that Big Ed’s racist line about not understanding English got a “what the f–k” from Yara. Kimberly is more outspoken, telling Ed that “the proof is in the pudding” because Ed’s own texts are on screen for everyone to read.

6 Rose confronts Ed She knows all too well how freely he lies to the women whom he claims to love. He did it to her. Now he’s doing it to Liz. Ed insists that his lies are not lies, adding that given the number of times that he has dumped Liz (ten times in two years), he cannot say for sure whether he and Liz were together when he messaged Rose. Not sure if that makes it better.

7 Liz is visibly distraught Big Ed has repeatedly insisted that he has “changed,” citing therapy and working on himself. One wonders if he is one of those people for whom therapy simply makes him better at conning people into giving him undeserved sympathy (already a specialty of Ed’s) and second chances. Liz tearfully tells him that she has lost respect for him.

8 Classic Ed He immediately demands that Liz return his engagement ring. This is how he behaves on and off camera — if there is any conflict, he wants to take back anything that he can (be it housing or the ring). Why is Ed doing this now? Because he’s embarrassed, and because Liz is actually calling him out for his wrongdoings. Everyone expresses shock. Kimberly breaks the tension, telling Ed “you’re a dick.” It’s true, and she should say it.

9 Everyone is Team Liz Though Bilal asks Ed if he’s okay as everyone goes backstage, sympathies lie with Liz. Kimberly talks to Liz, who still feels shocked. This has been the best that her (deeply toxic) relationship with Ed has been in a long time, so for him to demand that she return the ring as soon as he feels put on the spot … it’s not great. Meanwhile, Jenny tells Ed to his face that his ring demand was inappropriate. Ed whines that Liz doesn’t support him, which really speaks to his state of mind. Meanwhile, Andrei calls Ed a dirtbag and Jenny flatly tells Liz “don’t get married.”

10 Another sidewalk, another villain Angela’s friend Jenn urges her to drink water while reminding her to please not spill any on her dress. The infamous 90 Day Fiance villain spits the water onto the sidewalk, but seems to be calming down. Meanwhile, while still taking a break on set, the other castmates process Angela’s outburst and bad behavior, including the way that she had screamed in Yara’s face.

11 Somehow, Angela has returned Recovering from throwing her recent tantrum, she hangs out backstage. Kimberly goes to speak to her (likely at the behest of production), and Angela tells her that she thinks that Usman is using her. Angela does offer that perhaps Kimberly can fix Usman. She claims that she hopes that Kimberly does not get hurt. As is usually the case when Angela pretends to offer compassion to someone else, she is not very convincing.

12 It’s sobbin’ time On the Tell All stage, the cast watches footage of Angela accusing Michael of cheating — messaging a 31-year-old woman over Instagram. She sobs after the footage plays. Some of the cast actually feels sorry for her, but clearly others are hesitant to misplace their sympathies. With no visible tears, Angela calls Michael “a lying son-of-a-bitch.”

13 Is “okay” really the right word here? In turn, Michael tries to reassure her, saying “it’s okay” repeatedly. That doesn’t sit well with their castmates. Even Usman calls him out, telling Michael that the word to use here is “sorry.” But at least Michael admits to his wrongdoing, which is more than we can say for Ed.

14 So who was this side piece? Michael calls his Instagram mistress a “random lady,” prompting Angela to whirl around and yell “she’s a f–king whore.” Michael’s apology takes a turn, noting that people don’t “understand the whole scenario.”

15 Michael confirms that his mistress is American “I was thinking from beginning that he was looking for that visa,” Andrei declares.

16 All of this happened while she was reconciling with Michael Angela explains that the timestamps on the messages corresponded to times when she was with him — both romantically, in terms of their marriage, and even physically, during her visit to Nigeria. She claims that all of this started within one hour of Michael activating his Instagram. Presumably, this means that he went on Instagram, received a bunch of DMs from fans, and unwisely replied to a bunch. And that, in this case, one reply led to many others.

17 How does Angela know about all of this? She says that the woman in question sent the evidence to Angela’s friend, who in turn sent it to her. Michael continues to apologize, but no one seems especially impressed. Angela also reveals that some of these messages included immigration red flags, making it sound like he’s a scammer. Kimberly calls him a “little bitch.”

18 Rene joins the Tell All Angela’s friend steps out, and explains how her view of Michael has changed. She is not surprised that Angela is still with Michael despite him cheating over social media.

19 Allegedly, Michael is back on Instagram Kimberly, Usman, and Shaeeda have all spotted the same claim by the same blogger, and production has Shaun bring it up. “No you’re f–king not,” Angela snarls, whirling to face her husband. It is, Michael explains, an imposter account. Shaun promises to “circle back” to this once production can determine the authenticity of the account.

20 Speaking of accounts … Michael has apparently been moving money elsewhere. He insists that he was not sending money to this mistress (despite texts and voice messages talking about money coming her way). People immediately wonder if he has a separate account where he is squirreling away money. On the one hand, that is a sensible thing for someone with an abusive spouse to do before leaving. But … is he actually planning to leave? No clear answers here.

21 Uncle Steven has strong opinions Michael’s uncle scolds him for cheating, calling this an “abomination” which is a bit much. Angela apparently requested his participation in the Tell All for whatever reason. Meanwhile, Angela says that she has no regrets about showing up at Michael’s house and attacking both him and his car. To be clear, cheater or not, her behavior was abusive.

22 Yara doesn’t fall for Angela’s pity party While the cast either stops short of calling Angela’s abusive behavior “abuse” or production edited it out to keep Angela marketable, Yara does call it out, pointing out Angela’s abhorrent behavior. She calls it “bullying,” which falls short of the full weight of Angela’s misdeeds. Meanwhile, Rene thinks that calling Angela a “bully” is going too far. Remember, abusers are able to do what they do in part because they surround themselves with enablers.

23 Isn’t Angela being a bit of a hypocrite? She’s putting Michael on blast for his Instagram mistress, but she was having flirty video chats with her “crush” Billy. Angela immediately turns it around to further talk about Michael’s affair, claiming that he invited this woman to come to Nigeria for Valentine’s Day. But they are still together, Angela says that the visa could come through “any time,” and Angela sounds on the fence about Michael coming to the US. She doesn’t trust him.

24 Moving on We hear about Libby’s music career, resulting in her singing “Mary Had A Little Lamb” at the Tell All. There’s nothing wrong with singing, but we’re sure that it felt awkward to sing like that on camera. This is clearly just a segue into discussing family drama.

25 Charlie and Becky join the Tell All Libby and Andrei have not spent time around Charlie since family therapy. Meanwhile, Charlie is tired of the narrative that he has a drinking problem, accusing Andrei of having the same issue. He is not the first to make that argument. Elizabeth thinks that the whole world is just against her husband, which sounds … less than nuanced. Becky laments that Libby no longer seems to listen to what she has to say.

26 Charlie says that Andrei drinks just as much as he does Both men have a back-and-forth, asserting things about the other’s drinking habits. Then Andrei says that Charlie’s homophobic (no, we have not forgotten her posts from Pride Month) mom, Pamela, admitted that Charlie has a problem. This seems to give him pause for a moment. Then, Andrei laments that she went back on her vow to get Charlie the help that he needs. Charlie’s new defense seems to be that he is going to live his life however he chooses … which is not the same as not having a problem.

27 Big Ed makes a point He thinks that it’s ridiculous that Andrei is accusing Charlie of being an alcoholic when he himself seems to be drunk for all of the same fights. Andrei seems unable to fully defend himself from this, so he retorts that Big Ed kicks his own fiancee out of his house whenever they have fights. That’s true and absolute garbage behavior from a human trash can, but … not really a defense. It’s just an effort to change the subject.

28 Jovi chimes in, noting that Andrei has conflict with almost everyone in Libby’s family He points out that Andrei could try to resolve things and acknowledge that he’s part of the problem. Becky notes that Andrei doesn’t have to “change,” just work things out. Andrei says that his idea of a “civil” relationship with his in-laws is seeing them once every five years. Obviously, this is not a solution.

29 Who is sabotaging Andrei’s green card process? Charlie categorically denies that he did it. Becky doubts that anyone in the family has done anything so “petty” to harm his chances. Andrei appears certain that Charlie is the culprit. His immigration attorney joins the Tell All, who says that Andrei either received a normal flag or an anonymous complaint.

30 Bombshell! We’re not just describing Becky, but her revelation: Andrei was in the US years before he met Libby. He was here on a J-1 visa, for work, and he apparently overstayed. Andrei could not give a full answer, as his attorney instructed him to clam it — which was wise. She then offers her professional opinion, that Andrei attracts a lot of negativity (she agrees with Charlie on this point). And then she warns that anyone making a false allegation to the federal government is committing a felony.

31 So, where do things stand now? Andrei says that he is still in legal limbo, which is very uncomfortable. If he ends up facing deportation, he and Libby will move to Ireland (remember, he worked there when they met). They see this as their only choice. His attorney reminds him that he cannot jump the gun on this, and must avoid traveling outside of the United States for any period of time until he fully resolves his green card status.

32 Andrei wants to make things better Maybe Becky reached Andrei a little. Or maybe not. But they do have a heart-to-heart as Day 1 of the Tell All special concludes. That’s right — they’ll return the next day for Day 2. Meanwhile, Big Ed arrived at the Tell All engaged and is leaving single, and complains to the camera that everyone was out to get him. Sure.

33 Production pairs off everyone for the ride to the hotel We have said a lot of things about these men over the seasons, but producers paired Big Ed and Bilal in the same ride. That is the shadiest thing that we can imagine. Might as well nickname the car the Gaslight Express. Ed wants to apologize to Liz, for whatever that’s worth. Meanwhile, Liz admits to the camera that she and Ed had just been looking at wedding venues.

34 Out of the frying pan and into the fire Liz finds herself in worrisome company — Angela, whom she believes that she may have underestimated. Angela does her best to dominate any conversation. Everyone tries to compliment Liz (who does look gorgeous) because she has self esteem issues. Meanwhile, Liz says that all of this was eye-opening, because everyone is so supportive of her.

35 NO NO NO Big Ed slithers over to Liz, immediately making excuses (that the rest of the cast made him feel embarrassed for his own behavior so he made it her problem) and gets her to step away. Numerous castmates are giving them side-eye out of concern for Liz. We have all seen a person who deserves better who gets hoodwinked by a troll, and that is what keeps happening to Liz.

36 Liz reminds him that he has done this to her before After her very first Tell All, he wormed his way back into her heart and her bed. Then he dumped her via text. This time, he says “I didn’t get caught in anything.” He claims “I don’t lie,” which is a provable lie. Ed accuses Liz of betraying him and of “performing.” Liz doesn’t stand for this, and tells him how angry she is and what a poor apology this (transparent manipulation tactic) was.

37 Meanwhile, Angela is doing detective work She looks into the Instagram account that claims to be Michael. Yara notes how easily someone could fake that, but Angela feels unsure. As Liz explains Ed’s attempt at an apology, Yara expresses her displeasure. And she is not alone.

38 Andrei and Jovi discuss “Small Ed” Neither of them would talk to their wives the way that Ed spoke to Liz — which is saying a lot for Andrei, who is famously pretty rude. Jovi and Andrei do not always agree, but they both assure Liz that she deserves better. Jovi feels “really bothered” by Ed’s behavior, and asks Liz what she thinks comes next.

39 Big Ed comes over, still accusing Liz of betraying him and “performing” He just keeps chanting “you’re performing” while Liz points out that he wants her to be on his side when the topic is, well, him betraying her and then lying about it. This time, Liz is not alone in the face of Ed’s attempt to redefine what happened, because Jovi is telling him to his face how unacceptable his behavior has been. He tells Liz to stop being a “prima donna,” at which point she gripes about how he had her carry his luggage through the airport. She walks off, and Ed waves “bye” at her.