The Bachelor Season 27: Meet the Women Who Will Compete For Zach Shallcross’ Heart!

We’re just weeks away from the premiere of Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor!



Zach might not have found love with Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette, but this time, he’ll have slightly better odds, with 30 women competing for his heart.



The identities of those 30 singles were revealed on TikTok Live Wednesday night, and we’ve got the complete list for you below!



So scroll on to meet the women who will soon fight to become Mrs. Shallcross.



We think you’ll agree that Zach’s decision certainly won’t be an easy one!

1 Aly is 26-year-old Healthcare Strategist from Atlanta, Georgia. “With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Aly is a Southern sweetheart ready to find love!” her bio reads.

2 Anastasia is a 30-year-old Content Marketing Manager from San Diego, California. “”Anastasia is really someone special. She comes from a big, loving Greek family and is ready to find love of her own!” ABC tells us.

3 Ariel is a 28-year-old Marketing Executive from New York City. According to her bio, “Ariel is a thrill-seeker, and here at The Bachelor, thrill she will find. Ariel is adventurous, sophisticated, unapologetically herself and is looking for a man who can match her energy!”

4 Bailey is a 27-year-old Executive Recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee. “Bailey is the perfect combination of loving and loyal. She is truly ready to settle down and meet her dream man!” her bio says.

5 Becca is a 25-yeat-old Nursing Student from Burbank, California. “Becca is incredible. She is a nursing student who has always put others before herself and dedicates her life to helping people,” her description reads.

6 Brianna is a 24-year-old Entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey. “Brianna is a boss woman looking to add some love to her life! She is smart, entrepreneurial and creative, which lead to her owning a successful beauty company at just 24 years old.

7 Brooklyn is a 25-year-old Rodeo Racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma. “Brooklyn is a rodeo country girl ready to saddle up for the love story of a lifetime! At just 13 years old, Brooklyn discovered her passion for horse barrel racing and went on to study animal science,” says her bio.

8 Cara is a 27-year-old Corporate Recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Cara is as ambitious and driven as she is beautiful. She really has her life figured out, from her career to her social life, but there’s one major piece missing ― a husband,” her bio reads.

9 Cat is a 26-year-old Dancer from New York, New York. “When it comes to living life to the fullest, Cat likes to just go for it! Cat is a free spirit who isn’t afraid to be silly and always tries to keep a positive attitude.”

10 Charity is a 26-year-old Child and Family Therapist from Columbus, Georgia. “It’s easy to see what makes Charity such a great catch! With a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match, Charity is the total package!” reads her description.

11 Christina is a 26-year-old Content Creator from Nashville, Tennessee. “Christina is ready for her perfect, fairytale love story! She is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy.”

12 Davia is a 25-year-old Marketing Manager from Charleston, South Carolina. “Davia is a bold and strong woman who is ready for Mr. Right! While Davia’s life hasn’t always been easy, she’s always persevered and is ready to receive the love she has given to so many others in her life,” her bio says.

13 Gabi is a 25-year-old Account Executive from Pittsford, Vermont. “Gabi is ready to find the one! She comes from a very loving family, and her parents’ marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find.”

14 Genevieve is a 26-year-old Neonatal Nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland. “Genevie is definitely the full package, with a smile that lights up every room she walks into! Not only is she a registered nurse, but she’s hoping to be CEO of a hospital one day.”

15 Greer is a 24-year-old Medical Sales Representative from Houston, Texas. “Greer is a bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, but took a risk and moved to New York City, where she loves living life to the fullest.

16 Holland is a 24-year-old Insurance Marketer from Boca Raton, Florida. According to her bio, “Holland is a spunky and confident woman who needs a man who can keep up with her energy! The top things Holland is looking for in a relationship are unwavering commitment, loyalty and a genuine personality.”

17 Jess is a 23-year-old E-Commerce Coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida. “Jess is a sweet soul from Orlando, Florida, who says Zach is her dream man! While Jess is one of the younger women, she is mature, knows what she wants in a partner and doesn’t want to settle for anything less than her soul mate.

18 Kaity is a 27-year-old ER Nurse from Austin, Texas. “Kaity is 100% wife material! The Canadian nurse is not only passionate about her career but she’s got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth,” says her bio.

19 Katherine is a 26-year-old Registered Nurse from Tampa, Florida. “Katherine is a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude. She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

20 Kimberly is a 30-year-old Hospitality Manager from Los Angeles, California. “Kimberly is not here to mess around! She was in a serious relationship that lasted six years, but she was ready for her forever, and her ex was not.”

21 Kylee is a 25-year-old Postpartum Nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina. “Kylee may best be known as an NBA dancer, but this girl has way more going on than just her killer dance moves and beautiful smile!”

22 Lekha is a 29-year-old Financial Advisor from Miami, Florida. “Lekha is a woman of the world! She was born in Chennai, India, and moved to the United States at 7 years old. Since then, she’s lived in California, North Carolina, New York and Florida.

23 Madison is a 26-year-old Business Owner from Fargo, North Dakota. “Madison is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others! While growing up, Madison took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters. So, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal, and Madison wouldn’t have it any other way!” her bio reads.

24 Mercedes is a 24-year-old Nonprofit Owner from Bloomfield, Iowa. According to her description, “Mercedes is a fun-loving, bubbly woman ready to spread her wings! She has four jobs and works extremely hard to support herself, but she is ready to prioritize finding her perfect match.”

25 Olivia is a 24-year-old Patient Care Technician from Rochester, New York. “For Olivia L., basketball has always come easy. The one game she’s yet to win is Olivia vs. True Love, and this baller is here to find her teammate for LIFE!”

26 Olivia M. is a 25-year-old Stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio. “Born and raised in a small town with a loving family, Olivia M. is looking for the love of her life! She may be a city-slicker now, but Olivia will always be a small-town girl at heart.

27 Sonia is a 29-year-old Project Manager from Long Island, New York. “Sonia is the life of the party! This outgoing Long Island girl is ready to settle down and put her dating days behind her.

28 Vanessa is a 23-year-old Restaurant Marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Vanessa is ready to say goodbye to the single life! She is so excited to meet Zach and hopes he’s the loyal, charismatic man she’s been looking for.”

29 Victoria J. is a 30-year-old Makeup Artist from Fort Worth, Texas. “This Texas native is the full package! Ambitious and resilient, Victoria J. is ready to live life to the fullest!