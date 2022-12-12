Angela Deem Threatens Michael's Friends with Violence on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? doesn’t have long to go. But Episode 16 had plenty of drama.



Angela has an explosive confrontation with Michael’s friends. Liz’s return to work has Big Ed feeling insecure.



Chuck is dating again, so Libby and Andrei join him for a double-date. Or that was the plan, anyway.



Sumit follows Jenny’s move-to-America aspirations with his own bombshell. Yara and Jovi continue to clash.



Usman and Kimberly reveal their big plan to adopt Mahadi. Mahadi’s parents feel shocked, to say the least.

1 Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Angela is fuming and unhappy — like always — as she and Michael make the drive to meet up with his friends, “The Goofballs.” Peter and Ade don’t like her (probably because they care about Michael’s well-being), but they invited the two to meet up regardless. Angela is already muttering insults under her breath as she approaches them.

2 It turns out that Peter and Ade knew that Angela was in town Michael didn’t tell them. They heard through the grapevine about Angela’s outrageous bad behavior, how she showed up screaming and trashing Michael’s car. They didn’t need to hear her name to know who it was.

3 They see Angela for what she is She causes problems no matter where she goes. Viewers have seen this for themselves. And so have Peter and Ade.

4 They ask what happened to Michael’s Instagram Angela promptly begins raging about Michael allegedly using Instagram to flirt (we haven’t seen any evidence of this, so if it happened, the show is concealing it from viewers for now). Ade asks her to please calm down. It does not go over well.

5 Time for violence? The show has previously shown her destroying Michael’s property and physically laying hands on him. But domestic violence is not her only tool. She is perfectly happy to threaten the physical safety of Michael’s friends after one asks her to please settle down.

6 Unfortunately, Michael defends her Michael goes after his friend for asking Angela to calm herself and for suggesting that their marriage is not good for Michael. Just to be clear, this marriage is not good for Michael. Meanwhile, Angela just lights up like she always does — whenever she feels like it. We’re not saying that Ade wasn’t a little hostile — he did mention how he’s not the one “f–king her” — but compared to Angela’s violent threats, he was calm and relatively reasonable.

7 Zero self-awareness Angela begins ranting at both Ade and Peter, hurling insults that she might more accurately say into a mirror. Michael, eager to diffuse the situation before Angela makes good on her threats, walks her away while she rants.

8 Yep Peter and Ade affirm that Angela is the source of Michael’s problems. True.

9 Unfortunately, Angela and Michael are now closer than ever Back at the hotel, a fresh cigarette in hand, Angela and Michael put on a nauseating display of affection. Normally, we would say that it is a good thing that they have mended their marriage before she leaves. But no one deserves to be in an abusive relationship. We wish better things for Michael.

10 Whoops! Michael accidentally refers to getting back to his “single life” now … and then corrects himself, referring to his “single married life.” A slip of the tongue, or is his life in Nigeria more fun than Angela would allow?

11 Ed Brown and Liz Woods After helping Ed, who is wearing his shirt backwards and inside-out, Liz talks to Ed about her return to work. She will once again be a manager at the restaurant. She needs to be financially stable, both for herself and to have a good position for custody of her daughter. She will be working full time, and she knows that Ed won’t like this. Liz is desperate to prove to him “that there’s nothing to worry about.”

12 “I want you to miss me” Big Ed suggests that he is cool with Liz returning to work, and looking forward to her making an income. He also complains that she might work late hours (at a restaurant). It sounds like Ed wants her to basically have a curfew, which is not realistic in the restaurant industry. Deep down, his big concern is that her coworkers will see him for what he is, and influence her to break up with him.

13 It’s Ed or her job Liz feels like Ed is pressuring her to choose between them. But the job is also about security for her and hopefully custody of her daughter — it’s not like she loves restaurant managing so much that she’s sabotaging her engagement.

14 Back to work Just a few days back on the job, and Liz’s chef sits her down with an offer. If she’s sticking around in San Diego for a while, he’d like to offer her part ownership in the Encontro. That would be a big responsibility, but also a real potential for income. And it would mean not leaving San Diego for a “fresh start” like Liz and Ed had discussed.

15 Liz shares the news To his credit, Big Ed does respond with congratulations. Honestly? That is growth on his part compared to some of his past behavior.

16 But … He accuses Liz of sending him mixed signals about moving. Of course, Liz had expressed the desire to move before receiving this tempting offer. His other big worry is that she will now be working “80 hour weeks.” Ed then accuses her of being “very selfish” and says that he is disappointed. “I want a wife,” Ed gripes.

17 Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Chuck is dating! He has been talking to a woman who is another cancer survivor. (Andrei suggests to Lizzie that this may be a catfishing situation, but Libby reminds him that Chuck and this woman have spoken on the phone). Libby is happy that her dad is dating again and is cheering him on.

18 Andrei is cheering him on, too In fact, it’s not just fistbumps. He knows that Chuck is out of his element right now, so Andrei suggests a double-date. He and Libby will meet up with Chuck and his lady friend — if she’s up for it, of course. A first date being a double-date involving one person’s daughter and son-in-law? Sure, why not?

19 Meanwhile, at the Hall of Doom Libby’s brother Charlie and her sister-in-law Megan have more on their minds than her OnlyFans feet pics. They both feel concern about upcoming family therapy. Charlie and Megan haven’t been around Libby and Andrei in a long time, and it might go poorly. Remember, Charlie attacked Andrei — so what will happen this time?

20 Megan has a plan If Andrei tries to hit Charlie, she tells her husband, just let him. She will contact authorities, they can press charges, and Andrei — who is not yet a US citizen — could face deportation as a violent criminal. That’s … not helping them look innocent in the mystery of who may have badmouthed Andrei to immigration services. That said, it doesn’t sound like they know that he’s under unexpected scrutiny.

21 “What is ghosting?” At the restaurant, Chuck has not seen Lisa — his lady friend — or heard from her yet, but she seems to be running late. Then he receives a message, telling him that she was not feeling well and has just tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, instead of showing up anyway like a total monster (we hope that production would have tested her themselves, too, just in case), she is staying home.

22 Libby brings up the immigration suspicions She worries that someone in the family has sabotaged Andrei’s chances of remaining in the US, but she hopes not. Because if one of her family is willing to get him deported, then they’d also be willing to cut her loose along with him — because she would likely follow him to Moldova.

23 Chuck wants to get to the bottom of this He doesn’t want to lose his daughter or granddaughter or his yet-to-be-born grandchild. His plan is to look each of his children in the eye and ask them if they had anything to do with this. He hopes that none of his children or his ex-wife are involved, but … who knows?

24 Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh After Jenny just stunned Sumit’s family — and Sumit himself — with the suggestion that a move to America might be the right call, Amit asks his brother directly if that is the plan. It is Jenny who answers, and she explains why.

25 This could benefit everyone Jenny notes how unhappy the family is. They act fixated upon social stigma and what various neighbors and relatives say about a relationship with an age gap. If Jenny and Sumit go to America, maybe that backlash will die down.

26 Sumit feel so uncomfortable First, he feels shocked that Jenny blurted this out. Yes, they have touched upon this topic before, but it wasn’t part of the plan to bring up with his family. Additionally, he worries that he won’t fit in. Sumit tells the camera that he’s afraid that he’ll lose his family for good if he moves. Well, Sumit, how is that different from the way that things are right now?

27 Christina chimes in Helpfully, and perhaps hoping to nudge Sumit’s family to be less awful, she notes that Jenny’s entire family will accept Sumit with open arms. She and her wife already have during this trip.

28 Nope Anil says that the family is not changing their mind. Additionally, he tells the camera that maybe Sumit should just go to America with Jenny. But he predicts that this marriage won’t last more than 2 years. Notably, Jenny and Sumit have already been together for a decade. Anil is clearly in emotional pain, tearing up multiple times as he speaks. But it’s not enough for him to give his son his blessing to live his own life.

29 And then Anil mentions that they’ll never accept Jenny because she can’t give Sumit kids While viewers are recoiling at Anil’s feeling of entitlement to having grandchildren, Sumit is anxious that Amit or Shree will blurt out that Sumit confessed to them that he (allegedly) wants kids and will have them to appease the family. But they don’t.

30 Is there anything that Sumit can do to please Mommy Dearest? Apparently, Sahna wants Sumit to split with Jenny. Nothing less will satisfy her. That might be reasonable if Jenny were harmful or horrible or abusive, but she’s none of those things. She’s just older than Sumit. That’s it.

31 This is so hard Christina and Jen had hoped to make a difference. That maybe being there, to support Jenny and to support Jenny and Sumit’s marriage, would help sway Sumit’s family. Christina tears up discussing it. Jen suggests that Jenny and Sumit would be so much happier in the US, where they won’t have to worry about facing rejection like this.

32 The next day … Sumit’s family barely batted an eye at the suggestion that he might leave for America. He is still processing the scale of their rejection and hostility. But it’s not enough for him to give up on them.

33 But Sumit has his own hangups about moving Though he speaks English well and has professional skills, he doesn’t know that he would be able to adjust to life in America. That is not an unreasonable fear, though we are curious about what he worries about specifically. Sumit seems to be very vague about this.

34 Jenny mentions that the visa process could take two years She mentions it because she thinks that starting sooner rather than later would be a good idea. Sumit doesn’t appreciate that she spoke to an attorney without him, but … it’s not like she started paperwork behind his back. She did a consultation. Not super honest, but not a betrayal.

35 Sumit blurts it out What if he and Jenny adopted a child? In the next two years, specifically — before he’s 35. He’d want to raise the child in India. Meanwhile, Jenny and her family clearly feel stunned by this alleged new desire. He and Jenny spoke about this years ago. And, they remind him, if he wanted a kid, why is he with Jenny?

36 The truth is, Sumit doesn’t really want to have a kid He wants to trick his family into loving and accepting him. This guy is so desperate for the approval of his toxic relatives that he would upend his life, Jenny’s, and that of a child just so that his awful mom will keep talking to him. Jenny knows that he’s putting his family first again, and it hurts. This isn’t the marriage that she signed up for.

37 Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya The two go on a walk with Yara’s bestie, Karina, and Jovi’s friend, Talmadge. They’re enjoying the European landscape, and it reminds Yara of how much she misses home. Tensions are a bit obvious, as she and Jovi’s banter is less playful and more biting than usual.

38 Yara reminds him that she’s not being unreasonable She wants to enjoy being in Europe for a few more weeks. She can spend time with her mom, with friends like Karina. And yes, she can help some Ukrainian refugees who fled with their lives and little more.

39 Jovi will be going to work in just a couple of days Yara feels isolated and sad when it’s just her and Mylah home alone. In her mind, what’s the difference to Jovi if she’s at home in Louisiana or here in Germany or Prague? For Jovi, it’s about safety — but also about how many people are urging her to stay longer and longer and longer. He’s afraid that they are going in different directions.

40 Jovi wants them to make these choices as a couple This is, again, a case of two very reasonable people who love each other. Jovi is afraid that his wife won’t want to return home, possibly uprooting their married life or causing a painful split. Yara wants to spend more time with loved ones, and feels like Jovi isn’t doing enough to correct the issues that make her feel isolated at home.

41 Yara feels like Jovi isn’t trusting her, and that hurts This is a problem that they can solve … but can they resolve things before he has to go to work?

42 Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar At the hotel, Kimberly is not in a happy mood with Usman. He has just revealed that he didn’t tell Mohammed about his aspirations to adopt Mahadi. Kimberly likens this to “kidnapping,” which is hyperbolic but only slightly so. She’s tired of him surprising her like this.

43 Outside, Usman chats with Jamal He admits that Kimberly feels frustrated with him over the adoption news. To him, it doesn’t seem like a big deal that he neglected to mention that detail.

44 Jamal explains that, in the US, a lie of omission like this is considered a lie Meanwhile, Usman objects to that characterization … but it seems like he is receiving a helpful cultural education in why Kimberly feels betrayed by these little “surprises.”

45 Good talk, yes? Apparently not. Usman complains to the camera that Jamal seems overly involved. That is odd, since Usman is the grown man who is letting his mother decide whether he can get married and to whom.

46 They go to meet Mahadi Jamal plays catch with the boy. It’s cute. But it’s also weird to consider that these two could effectively be stepbrothers if everyone involved goes along with Usman’s scheme. Remember, his whole reason for adoption is to meet cultural expectations, all so that his mother will allow him to marry Kimberly without a second wife. And avoiding the second wife is about getting a visa to the US.

47 So … why the visit? Mohammed and his wife, Zainab, have no idea why Usman has asked to meet with them.

48 “You can give us Mahadi” Usman suggests that his brother can allow him and Kimberly to adopt Mahadi.

49 Kimberly looks embarrassed as Usman says it It’s awkward. But Usman’s friends assured Kimberly that adopting a close relative without a family crisis creating a need for it is not as unusual in Nigeria as it would be in the United States.

50 Girl, what? Mohammed reacts very appropriately to Usman’s suggestion — by expressing his utter bewilderment.

51 First of all, he has some concerns He wants Mahadi to grow up in Hausa culture, as a Muslim … and Kimberly is American, not Hausa, and not Muslim. Honestly, it’s not a “no,” but it doesn’t sound like he’s eager to say goodbye to his kid.

52 They’re going to crowdsource their answer “We’ll have to ask other people’s opinions” is usually a question about etiquette or how to fold towels, not about handing over your child, but okay.

53 Jamal asks an interesting question If Kimberly is going to raise Mahadi, will they expect her to convert to Islam in order to do so? Because … she’s not doing that. Usman knows this. This is a lot to ask of Mohammed and Zainab but it is also a lot to ask of Kimberly. Also, of Mahadi, even if Usman and Kimberly could give him a great life. It would be so, so different.