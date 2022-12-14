Duggar Wedding Rundown: How Many Fundie Couples Have Gotten Hitched Since the Family Was Forced From the Spotlight?

Duggar weddings used to be a big deal.



The family would invite hundreds of guests, and without fail, a TLC camera crew would be on hand to document the proceedings for the inevitable two-hour special episode.



But then Josh Duggar got arrested on child pornography charges and everything changed.



The Duggars’ show was canceled, and their media empire came crashing down.



Several of Jim Bob and Michelle’s offspring have gotten hitched in the years since, but their weddings haven’t received nearly as much attention as those of their elder siblings.



So here’s a look at what you might have missed in terms of recent Duggar weddings.



And it’s a lot …



With 19 kids, there’s pretty much always someone getting married!

1 Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar got happily married in February of 2021. And it seems the young couple was eager to share their wedded bliss with the world.

2 Unfortunately, they wouldn’t get much of an opportunity to do that. (Photo via Instagram)

3 You see, Claire and Justin were the last Duggar couple to get married before Josh was arrested on child porn charges in April of 2021.

4 And Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar media empire.

5 That means the couple’s wedding was not featured on TLC. In fact, the whole family has been keeping a low profile ever since. (Photo via Instagram)

6 In a nod to Claire’s Texas roots, the newlyweds served their guests Mexican food! Sounds like more fun than the usual Duggar wedding! (Photo via Instagram)

7 Next up were Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu, who tied the knot in April of 2021. (Photo via Instagram)

8 Yes, Jed and Katey said “I do” just weeks before Josh’s arrest, which means their nuptials were promptly overshadowed. (Photo via Instagram)

9 After posting some racy(by Duggar standards) honeymoon pics, Jed and Katey got right down to the business of procreating. Their daughter Truett was born earlier this year. (Photo via Instagrasm)

10 These days, Jed and Katey are among the only Duggars who will speak publicly about the Josh situation. (Photo via YouTube)

11 Of course, Jed and Katey are very careful with the language they use! We still don’t know if they actually believe Josh is guilty! (Photo via Instagram)

12 Next, we have Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann who got married in March of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

13 They were the first Duggar couple to get married after Josh’s arrest, but it looks like they didn’t allow the scandal to mess up their special day. (Photo via Instagram)

14 These days, Jeremiah and Hannah are expecting their first child together, and the couple just announced that it’s a girl! (Photo via Instagram)

15 So who’s next? Well, Johannah Duggar has been spotted with some dude named Carver, but she’s only 17, so fans are hoping she won’t rush into anything. (Photo via Instagram)

16 Meanwhile, Jason Duggar has been spending time with a woman named Claire, and since he’s 22, it probably won’t be long before he proposes!(Photo via Instagram)