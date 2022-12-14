Duggar Wedding Rundown: How Many Fundie Couples Have Gotten Hitched Since the Family Was Forced From the Spotlight?

Duggar weddings used to be a big deal.
The family would invite hundreds of guests, and without fail, a TLC camera crew would be on hand to document the proceedings for the inevitable two-hour special episode.
But then Josh Duggar got arrested on child pornography charges and everything changed.
The Duggars’ show was canceled, and their media empire came crashing down.
Several of Jim Bob and Michelle’s offspring have gotten hitched in the years since, but their weddings haven’t received nearly as much attention as those of their elder siblings.
So here’s a look at what you might have missed in terms of recent Duggar weddings.
And it’s a lot …
With 19 kids, there’s pretty much always someone getting married!