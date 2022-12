Early this summer, we revealed that two 90 Day Fiance Season 9 couples were expecting.



Thais Ramone was pregnant. So, too, was Kara Bass.



Kara and Guillermo welcomed their first child just last week. They have now announced the happy news



Their son, Nicolas Antonio, had a very auspicious birth date — many years, he will have a Thanksgiving birthday.



Kara answered a lot of questions. She also clapped back at a cruel, vicious troll.

1 HE’S HERE Kara and Guillermo are not yet showing their newborn’s face. Some people never do, citing privacy concerns, safety, and more. But even non-famous parents sometimes hold off on taking photos until their newborn is camera ready. Babies can be born with discolored skin and more. Those first few weeks usually go by before even traditional baby photos happen. We’re sure that Nicolas Antonio will be as photogenic as his gorgeous parents. But Kara will later explain in her Instagram Story why she is apprehensive about posting his face for millions to potentially see.

2 Now for the deets Nicolas weighted 7.6 pounds, which puts him at the upper end of the “average” range of the baby weight spectrum.

3 5.5 hours of labor! Some people who are giving birth have many more hours of labor. Others have less. It is an intense ordeal. And, as Kara noted, it did not end until nearly dawn the next day.

4 People asked the WILDEST questions We know that Kara just happened to be answering most questions in all caps, but writing “VAGINAL” like that cracked us up.

5 November 28 is his birthday! Having your birthday fall on a date that is sometimes, even often, Thanksgiving may sound like a minus. Friends will basically never be able to party with you on the day of. You won’t get birthday surprises at school most years. But if your whole family is gathering right before, right after, or on the day of your birthday … hey, that’s more presents!

6 Yes, it was a natural birth Right down to a lack of epidurals. Couldn’t be me, and not only because I don’t have a uterus. Kara chose what worked for her, but she very affirmingly noted that this isn’t what she thinks is best for everyone.

7 The childbirth was, of course, an ordeal Kara gave a very direct and honest explanation of how she felt sore and how she felt weird. In some cases, she had not fully anticipated how bizarre her postpartum body might feel.

8 “People are creepy AF” Kara and Guillermo signed up to appear on reality TV. Nicolas did not. “Feels odd to share something so personal,” Kara wrote, “with a lot of people we simply don’t know.” This is subject to change, but Kara and Guillermo are on the right track. Too many parents don’t think of their children as, well, people. No one should be famous against their will.

9 The timing was basically flawless Kara’s water broke on her due date. She gave birth in the wee hours of the following morning — so that prediction was extremely accurate.

10 Some fans sent support Kara welcomed the positive vibes and emotional encouragement from fans and followers. And she encouraged people to reach out to non-famous new parents with offers of similar support.