Joy-Anna Duggar is Pregnant! Expecting Baby #4!

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Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant!

Most parents try to be better parents to their own children than their parents were to them. In the Duggar family, that is a very low bar.

Joy and Austin are already the parents to three children.

They’re about to add a fourth to the mix! And yes, there are photos of the expecting couple.

There are just so many Duggars. And here so many of them are, all in one majestic photograph. (Image Credit: TLC)

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant!

“Coming 2027!!” Joy-Anna Duggar began her Instagram caption on Tuesday, September 1.

“So much joy,” she said, without any apparent hint of making a joke about her name.

“So much excitement,” Joy continued, “and so much love for this little one already.”

As if addressing her future child, she declared: “God knew we needed you.”

In the photos, Joy and husband Austin Forsyth posed for contemporary-looking maternity photos despite her old-timey getup.

Joy and Austin are already the parents of three children.

In 2018, the couple welcomed baby Gideon.

Then, in 2020, she gave birth to Evelyn.

Joy and Austin welcomed baby Gunner in 2023.

In addition to their three children, Joy also suffered a stillbirth in 2019.

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she and Austin are expecting their fourth child. (Image Credit: Instagram)

This is a difficult time to share good news as a Duggar

Baby #4 is coming at what may be an awkward time for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

It was only a few months ago that authorities arrested Joseph Duggar, who is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation.

This makes the second of Joy’s brothers to face prosecution for crimes involving the sexual abuse of children.

Unlike with Josh, whom the world knew to be a predator for years before his arrest, Joseph was something of a surprise.

Some Duggars have avoided the public spotlight since Joseph’s arrest. But Joy, it seems, is just powering through.

Life goes on, it seems. Joy has not remained silent.

And the Duggar family is still counting on as more and more grandchildren build out the next generation of the family — and, in many cases, the next generation of the cult.

Joy-Anna and Austin are likely about to have their hands full.

On the plus side, Gideon and Evelyn are already growing up. By the time that Baby #4 is a toddler, Gideon probably won’t need much in the way of supervision.

That’s a good thing. Especially with the number of possible family babysitters growing smaller each year.