Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly: Dating? Boning in Taylor Swift’s Apartment?

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Are Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly dating?

If so, it appears that Taylor Swift may have played a major role in their hookup.

In more ways than one.

Is this just a dalliance? Is this the soft launch of a whirlwind romance? Or is this something else?

Dakota Johnson attends the 2026 Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner on September 10, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Are Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly dating?

September 11 isn’t necessarily a quintessential date night, but sometimes it’s Friday night and things just happen.

On Friday evening, Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted exiting a black SUV in New York.

From there, TMZ reports, the two appeared to walk into a Tribeca apartment belonging to none other than Taylor Swift.

At present, Swift is not in town.

With that in mind, it appears that the two — presumably with permission — may have used the singer’s empty apartment for a rendezvous.

It is reported that Johnson and MGK also met because of Taylor Swift.

On July 3, just a little over two months earlier, the singer and Travis Kelce had the wedding of the year at Madison Square Garden.

Well, at MSG, MGK and Johnson allegedly met for the first time attending those nuptials.

There are many ways to introduce a prospective new couple. Weddings are a surprisingly common way for people to renew old friendships, hook up, or meet the love of their life.

As far as we can tell, no one is currently suggesting that Swift attempted to play matchmaker on purpose. Sometimes, these things just happen.

Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly Caught on Secret NYC Date After Actress’ Split https://t.co/SL72Nf6gk7 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2026

Is this the right time for this (alleged) relationship?

Aside from their alleged new relationship, Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly are both single.

In late 2024, MGK and Megan Fox broke up, even though the latter was newly pregnant with their child.

Since that split, Kelly has reportedly had hookups but no viral stories about his dalliances have spent weeks dominating headlines.

Meanwhile, Johnson and singer Role Model reportedly split mere weeks ago.

Now, she is allegedly onto her next big thing.

Dakota Johnson is famously hot. We don’t think that anyone would dispute that.

The same is true of Machine Gun Kelly, even if every time that he speaks in an interview, you can feel his hotness dropping in real time.

(Desirability is relative! Some men are hotter when they speak and others just remind you how annoying they are.)

If these two are a new high profile power couple, they’re going to have a lot of invested fans and no shortage of threesome fantasies.

And if this is something else, from a hookup to a simple misunderstanding, they’re still going to be getting a lot of questions.