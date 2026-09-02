Travis Kelce Shares One Big Regret About Wedding to Taylor Swift, Honors 'Best F--king Person' at the Ceremony

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Travis Kelce would change one thing about his wedding to Taylor Swift, if he could.

Don’t worry — it isn’t the bride.

Speaking on the season premiere of his podcast, Travis gushed about his nuptials.

He also gave a special shout-out to one special person from the ceremony. That wasn’t Taylor, either.

On the September 2, 2026 premiere of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis Kelce casually flashes his wedding ring. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Travis Kelce is opening up about his wedding

On the Wednesday, September 2 episode of the New Heights podcast, hosts Travis and Jason Kelce ushered in the new season.

Episodes have aired following Travis’ wedding to Taylor Swift.

However, those podcast episodes were filmed in advance of the big day.

This time, the football player slash trophy husband showed off his golden wedding band while discussing the July 3 nuptials.

“It’s a night out we’ll never forget,” Travis gushed about his wedding.

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up,” Travis affirmed.

He expressed that he had a great time “from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had, throughout the entire evening.”

Travis continued: “And hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night.”

He raved: “And it was just so magical, man.”

Weddings tend to be stressful to plan, and the nuptials can feel like you’re on a knife’s edge. But when it goes well, a successful wedding is a cherished memory for years to come. In this case, just shy of two months.

What was Travis’ one regret about his wedding to Taylor?

Travis Kelce admitted that there was one thing that he would have changed about his nuptials, if he could.

“I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did,” Travis admitted.

“It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye,” he admitted.

Jason, his brother and co-host, joked: “They kicked us out.”

Travis acknowledged: “Well, once the drinks stopped being served, everyone kinda just starts to, you know, mosey out.”

During the same episode, Travis was also sure to gush about the “best f–king person” at his wedding. And no, it was not his wife.

“I can’t say thank you to everyone without giving a special thank you to the Adam Sandler,” he announced.

Sandler was not only a guest but the officiant of the wedding. Travis also had a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

“He’s been just the best f–king person on this planet,” Travis praised.

We’re sure that Travis is busy with his ball games coming back into season (there’s something called a “pre-season” and a “post-season” too, we’ve learned), but it was nice of him to take the time to share details.