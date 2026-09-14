Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Past Domestic Violence Allegation Revealed; Ron Desantis Offers 'Sanctuary' In Florida

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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ready to welcome one very controversial Massachusetts resident to the Sunshine State.

DeSantis has offered “asylum” to the lone holdout juror whose refusal to acquit Lindsay Clancy resulted in a mistrial after a report revealed allegations about the juror’s own legal history.

As you’ve likely heaed by now, the highly publicized Clancy trial ended earlier this month when jurors deadlocked 11-1 after more than six days of deliberations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research headquarters on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The majority ultimately concluded that Clancy, who admitted killing her three young children, was not criminally responsible because of severe mental illness.

One juror refused to agree.

The unidentified man reportedly maintained that he could not find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, despite allegedly acknowledging that he had reasonable doubt about her criminal responsibility.

Several of his fellow jurors subsequently criticized his conduct during deliberations.

Then came an NBC10 Boston report about the holdout juror himself.

According to the station, the man was charged in 2021 with allegedly assaulting his then-wife. That charge was later dismissed after she declined to testify. The report also stated that the juror’s teenage nephew obtained a restraining order against him last year, alleging that the man had assaulted him.

The juror was reportedly still subject to that order while serving on the Clancy jury.

NBC10 also reported that the man was facing an eviction case over unpaid rent, with his landlord having obtained a judgment of more than $12,000.

Naturally, this raised questions about how exactly he made it through the jury-selection process for one of the most closely watched trials in Massachusetts.

But DeSantis wasn’t interested in piling on.

Instead, he came to the juror’s defense — and offered him a new home.

A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media.



If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed… https://t.co/1kRMNAbaYD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 11, 2026

“A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected,” DeSantis wrote on X.

“Another low for legacy media,” he added. “If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated.”

It’s an unusual intervention from a governor who has absolutely nothing to do with a Massachusetts murder trial.

But the Clancy case has become increasingly political and contentious following the mistrial.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will retry Clancy. A hearing is scheduled for September 29, when her defense is also expected to pursue a legal route that could potentially result in an acquittal.

For now, it seems that the most talked-about juror in America is welcome to adopt the Sunshine State as his new home, if he so chooses.