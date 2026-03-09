Dakota Johnson Sheds Top AND Bottoms in Steamy Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dakota Johnson is baring all in a sizzling new video.

At times, she’s topless. At other times, she’s only wearing a skimpy top — and nothing below.

And Dakota is flashing her feet left and right.

Everyone involved in making this knows exactly what they’re doing.

A playful Dakota Johnson chats on a late night show. (Image Credit: NBC)

She’s taking over social media right now

You’re welcome.

As you can see in the video below, Dakota’s new ad for Calvin Klein is a jaw-dropping display.

In the beginning, she’s lounging while reading through a script, as if considering an upcoming acting role.

Actually, at the very beginning, we see a close-up of her foot. This is a very foot-friendly video.

Dakota’s apparent excitement over her “wild” character motivates her to get up and move — while topless.

Convenient hair placement saves the day (at least, as far as platforms like YouTube are concerned).

But she heads to the pool table, planting a leg on the table itself to once again flash her feet at the camera.

Later, when she lounges on a pool chair outside, she’s wearing a bikini top … but no other undergarments. A resting book provides her cover.

When Dakota’s feeling like covering up her bottom bits again, the top comes off.

She dances while wearing jeans — but nothing else — jumping on the bed.

Dakota Johnson photographed by Gordon von Steiner for Calvin Klein. 📷 pic.twitter.com/IQOuwJDdmD — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) March 9, 2026

Into the kitchen we go

When Dakota goes into the kitchen, we see a miniature montage of her holding different items to cover her bare breasts from the camera’s gaze.

First, she holds up a pair of whole pomegranates.

Second, she holds — even more delicately — a pair of lustrous silver dishes.

With her hands full, there’s seemingly only one way left for her to close the refrigerator door behind her: her butt.

(Most fridge doors close themselves, but we cannot vouch for the kitchen appliances of the uber-rich.)

Viewers can also see Dakota stabbing into a pomegranate.

In short order, she is holding a perfectly bisected pomegranate and biting into one in a way that we, at least, have never seen before.

There are more shots of her lounging on furniture, clearly without underwear in some.

She stretches her arms in a conspicuous way, giving her underarms plenty of screen time — albeit less than her feet seem to be getting.

It’s almost as though she had a checklist of anodyne kinks and was running through them before the end of the video.

While speaking, Dakota Johnson looks to the audience for support. (Image Credit: NBC)

Whatever works, right?

Normally, this would be the time when we quote the wise words of Cate Blanchett and ask: “Do you do this to the guys?”

Fortunately, we’re talking about Calvin Klein.

They tend to be pretty even-handed when it comes to gendered advertising, because everybody needs underwear.

Good for Dakota for collecting however much she must have made off of this gig.

In our increasingly prudish and overcensored society, it’s also refreshing to see brazen sexuality in an advertisement.