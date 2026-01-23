Dakota Johnson & Role Model GLOW After Apparent Dinner Date

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last year, Dakota Johnson split with Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.

That relationship may have ended, but she’s still feeling the music.

The nepo baby actress’ new man is reportedly someone a whopping 20 years younger than her ex.

Good for her!

Dakota Johnson speaks onstage during the In Conversation with Dakota Johnson during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Good for them!

TMZ reports that Johnson and Role Model dined together at a trendy restaurants in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 22.

It was not just the two of them — another friend was reportedly present.

Both appeared to be beaming.

Johnson is described as having talked animatedly during the meal.

But why do people take that as a relationship launch? Well …

Exclusive: 👀 Dakota Johnson and Role Model leave a dinner date holding hands. https://t.co/zDcSS8oI2L pic.twitter.com/dupL74fCzd — TMZ (@TMZ) January 23, 2026

The same report details that Johnson and Role Model also engaged in some hand-holding.

Cute!

This was not in the restaurant itself, but only after they took to the street.

Johnson appeared totally enamored, with a massive smile on her face.

This is not even their first get-together with romantic vibes.

Dakota Johnson attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How long has this been going on?

According to TMZ, Johnson and Role Model also shared a cozy candlelight dinner back in December.

Even then, they were not alone.

The two dined with friends.

However, eyewitnesses described the actress as cuddly with him, even “lying on him” (more or less).

That admittedly sounds very cute. And if they’re doing on (alleged) friend dates, then they have more in common than just mutual interest.

ROLE MODEL performs during MoMA’s Party In The Garden 2025 at Museum of Modern Art on June 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MoMA)

As we acknowledged, Johnson had been in a relationship with Chris Martin until last year.

That was a long-term romance.

Meanwhile, Role Model was in a romance with influencer Emma Chamberlain for three years until their own breakup.

(His 2024 album, “Kansas Anymore,” is believed to be about their split)

Sometimes, people just rebound. Other times, however, two people are single at just the right time to build something new that lasts.

Dakota Johnson attends the In Conversation with Dakota Johnson during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Who is Role Model?

Role Model, whose name is often stylized in all caps, is a singer-songwriter and a former rapper.

He launched his music career as Tucker (his full birth name is Tucker Harrington Pillsbury).

As Role Model, he has seen a fair amount of growing success over the past several years.

Notably, Chris Martin was born in 1977. Role Model was born in 1997.

Some would say that Johnson, born in 1989, has upgraded. But please don’t call her a cougar. They’re not even a decade apart.