Glen Hansard Cause of Death: ‘Once’ Star, The Frames Singer Was 56

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Glen Hansard — the Irish singer-songwriter who rose to fame with his role in the acclaimed 2007 film Once — has passed away.

He was just 56 years old.

Musician Glen Hansard from the band “The Frames” performs during day 2 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 28, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to a report from the Associated Press, Hansard died early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Lucan, on the outskirts of Dublin.

Emergency responders treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward. His family later said they were “deeply shocked and heartbroken” by the sudden loss.

For music fans around the world, Hansard will forever be remembered as the soulful voice behind the band the Frames and the folk duo the Swell Season.

But it was his role in Once — and the film’s Oscar-winning song, “Falling Slowly,” which he sang with Markéta Irglová — that brought him his greatest international fame.

Long before Oscar recognition, Hansard had established himself as one of Ireland’s most respected musicians.

He fronted the Frames for decades, helping shape the country’s modern rock scene, while his work with the Swell Season and as a solo artist showcased a deeply personal style that resonated with listeners worldwide.

His 2015 solo album Didn’t He Ramble earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album, further cementing his reputation as one of Ireland’s premier singer-songwriters.

Away from the spotlight, Hansard was widely admired for his charitable work. For years, he organized an annual Christmas Eve busking event outside Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre to raise money for the Dublin Simon Community, which supports people experiencing homelessness.

He also delivered a memorable performance of “Fairytale of New York” at the 2023 funeral of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, a tribute that became one of the ceremony’s most unforgettable moments.

Tributes quickly poured in following news of Hansard’s death.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin described him as “a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years,” while others praised not only his artistic gifts but also his generosity and commitment to helping others.

Hansard is survived by his partner, poet Maire Saaritsa, and their child.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.