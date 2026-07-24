Tony Romo Arrested For Operating Vehicle While Intoxicated: Report

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Uhhhh … I don’t know about this one, Jim!

Beloved CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo was arrested Thursday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was stopped while driving southbound on Interstate 43, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday (via TMZ).

Tony Romo, CBS Sports speaks on stage during New York Upfront Partnership Event 2026 at Storied NYC on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount)

Officials reported that Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests before being taken into custody. He was later booked and released.

Wisconsin uses the term “operating while intoxicated” rather than DUI.

Romo, who is famously gifted at reading NFL defenses and predicting how opposing offenses will react, apparently did not see this one coming.

For a first offense, OWI is generally treated as a civil violation rather than a criminal offense, though penalties can still include fines and other sanctions if a driver is found responsible.

According to multiple reports, Romo had been in Wisconsin to compete in the Wisconsin State Amateur golf tournament, an event he has participated in over the years.

The traffic stop occurred not far from Burlington, Wisconsin, where the NFL great grew up.

CBS, where Romo has served as the network’s lead NFL game analyst since retiring from football, has not publicly commented on the arrest.

Romo spent his entire NFL career with the Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003.

He became the Cowboys’ starting quarterback in 2006 and earned four Pro Bowl selections before retiring following the 2016 season.

Although Dak Prescott recently surpassed him as the franchise’s all-time passing yards leader, Romo still holds the Cowboys’ record for career touchdown passes with 248.

He transitioned directly into broadcasting in 2017, quickly becoming one of the NFL’s highest-profile television analysts.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details about the traffic stop have not yet been released.

Authorities have not announced whether any additional citations or charges are expected beyond the alleged first-offense OWI.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.