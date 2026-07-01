Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Notes Are Forgeries, FBI Concludes

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The Guthrie family cannot seem to catch a break.

Last month, it was revealed that notes from Nancy’s alleged kidnappers apologized for her death.

This led to Savannah’s unraveling on The Today Show as she processed the agony of not at least having closure for herself and her loved ones.

Now, there’s a new twist in this case. According to the FBI, these notes were forgeries.

A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is seen on a sign that people can leave messages on February 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

They’re fake

On Tuesday, June 30, Reuters reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has determined that the notes sent to various media outlets are fake.

It is, at this time, unclear how the FBI’s forensic experts reached this conclusion.

Obviously, it is all too tempting to dismiss the Bureau’s reporting.

Right now, Kash Patel heads the organization, which has been politicized and, in part, weaponized against the American people under the Trump regime.

But, at present, this is the best information that we have. Even if it isn’t helpful.

Nancy was kidnapped from her home on February 1 in a violent attack, resulting in a small amount of her blood being left at the scene.

Most of the letters sent to media outlets — which were all apparent forgeries — arrived early into the case, but remained under wraps for months

TMZ, notably, received another in June.

The tabloid reports that they have received nearly a dozen emails from a man claiming to know both the kidnapper’s identity and the location of Nancy while not being part of the crime.

This unnamed man promised to share this info for 1 bitcoin — at present, about enough to buy a new car. At present, there is no publicly available evidence to suggest that this man’s information is genuine.

The Guthries have been through enough

To say that these “updates” in Nancy’s case are a twist of the knife to Savannah and her family is, perhaps, an understatement.

It is one thing to hear from a kidnapper or to have eerie silence from a kidnapper.

(When a kidnapping victim dies unexpectedly shortly after their abduction, those responsible can choose to attempt to get a ransom, usually through deceit, or they can go to ground to hide their involvement.)

It is something else altogether

But what sort of motive would such a person have?

Some people are just looking for money. While email is not untraceable, an individual might allegedly hope to disappear with a modest amount of cryptocurrency and start anew.

Others are seeking attention. The thrill of being “involved” in a case can cloud someone’s judgment, just like becoming overly engaged in a social media thread might lead someone to make prosecutable threats.

Finally, some people might feel that they are genuinely helping. Even if we don’t know where to find Nancy’s remains, many wish that they could give Savannah and her family closure.

But fake closure doesn’t do anything. Fake closure reopens a wound. Having it disproven reopens it again.

Savannah and her entire family deserve better. We will continue to keep them all in our thoughts.