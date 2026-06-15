Scooter Braun Says ‘I Love You’ to Sydney Sweeney Following New York …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The New York Knicks won the NBA Finals for the first time in 53 years on Saturday, and fans celebrated in all sorts of different ways.

Some took to the streets of Manhattan to revel in the moment, while others declared their love for girlfriend Sydney Sweeney aboard a private jet.

Okay, only one guy did that, but there’s no denying that Scooter Braun marked the occasion in style!

Sydney Sweeney performs with Diplo at Diploâ€™s HonkyTonk during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Yes, for the first time, Scooter publicly said “I love you” to Sydney — and he did it in front of family and friends.

In a video shared on social media following the Knicks’ Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Braun raised a toast and singled out his famous girlfriend for some especially heartfelt praise.

“Syd, I love you and your family so much,” Braun reportedly said while celebrating the Knicks’ long-awaited title.

He then jokingly credited Sweeney with becoming the ultimate good luck charm for New York sports fans.

Scooter even suggested that the Jets “could win the Super Bowl” next year, which makes us wonder how many glasses of champagne he consumed before he began filming.

Anyway, considering these two have spent the better part of the past year attached at the hip, the declaration of love probably shouldn’t come as a shock.

Still, saying the L-word publicly is a pretty major milestone.

The couple has been inseparable in recent weeks, turning Knicks playoff games into their own personal date nights.

They’ve packed on the PDA at Madison Square Garden, attended the NBA Finals together in Texas, and even sparked headlines after being spotted kissing inside a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop.

And if anyone was wondering how serious things have become, Braun’s latest comments may have provided the answer.

The former talent manager has not exactly been shy about his admiration for Sweeney lately. Earlier this month, he described the actress as “kind and generous and smart and real and down to earth” during a podcast appearance (via Page Six).

Now he’s publicly telling her he loves her. That’s a pretty significant upgrade.

The romance reportedly began after the pair met at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in 2025. Since then, they’ve gone from quietly dating to attending major events together, making things Instagram official, and becoming one of Hollywood’s most unexpected power couples.

The Knicks’ playoff run has apparently become a recurring theme in their relationship.

Sweeney has embraced her role as a superfan, showing up in custom Knicks gear and celebrating the team’s victories alongside Braun. Following Saturday’s championship win, she even reposted content referencing Braun’s claim that she’s his lucky charm.

Of course, the real headline wasn’t the basketball.

It was the fact that Braun appeared perfectly comfortable proclaiming his love in front of an audience.

For a couple that spent months slowly taking their relationship public, that’s about as clear a sign as any that things are getting serious.