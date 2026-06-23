Savannah Guthrie Tears Up Over Nancy Kidnapping Development: ‘We Cannot Be at …

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Over the weekend, the world heard about Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers offering the safe return of her body in exchange for a ransom.

That was obviously a devastating, if unsurprising, development.

On Tuesday, Savannah addressed the news as well as she could.

She teared up, speaking of the pain that this case continues to bring to her family.

An emotional Savannah Guthrie gives a plea on ‘The Today Show’ on June 23, 2026. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘This is unusual and unprecedented’

On The Today Show on Tuesday, June 23, the anchors heard reporting on Nancy Guthrie’s case.

One of those anchors was, of course, Savannah herself.

She said that she has “no comment” officially and is “not involved” in the “coverage” of her mother’s abduction and likely murder, but she cannot “pretend” that she isn’t there.

“This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least to be sitting here,” Savannah acknowledged after Liz Kreutz’s coverage.

Earlier this year, Savannah was on a hiatus from work when much of her mother’s abduction was covered. Now, she’s back … and her mother’s case remains part of the news.

“So since I am I just wanted to take the opportunity to really ask people and really beg people to come forward because somebody knows something,” Savannah expressed.

“This is a news story today that is on your radar,” she acknowledged.

“But this is the life my sister, [Annie Guthrie], lives, that I live, that my brother, [Camron Guthrie], lives,” Savannah explained. “That our extended families live, that our children live every day.”

She went on to say that she and her relatives remain “in agony” over this case.

“We cannot be at peace,” Savannah explained.

Wiping away a tear, Savannah Guthrie acknowledged the impact that her mother’s case continues to have on her entire extended family. (Image Credit: NBC)

‘It can be anonymous’

“No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will,” Savannah vowed.

“This is a moment to say we need your help,” she addressed the viewing audience.

She explained: “I’m not gonna miss that opportunity.”

Savannah emphasized: “No matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous.”

She pleaded with viewers — or, more specifically, with one specific unknown viewer: “Please do the right thing.”

“We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her. Ever,” Savannah concluded.

Craig Melvin agreed, urging any viewers with knowledge to contact the FBI tip line to offer the Guthrie family “a modicum of peace.”

He also praised Savannah’s resilience and professionalism.

“The bravery and courage with which you have done this job every day since that happened is nothing short of remarkable,” he affirmed.

Our thoughts continue to go out to the entire Guthrie family.