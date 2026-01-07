Marjorie Taylor Greene: Joining ‘The View’ as New Co-Host?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene pivoting to becoming a The View co-host?

After Trump threatened legislators with execution, he called Greene a “traitor.”

He has also threatened to “cancel” The View. (He doesn’t have that power, but that seldom stops him)

Some are suggesting that Greene could be a natural fit as the talk show’s new primary antagonist. Will it happen?

During her debut guest role on ‘The View’ in November 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene broke ranks with GOP leadership. (Image Credit: ABC)

Marjorie Taylor Greene made quite the impression on ‘The View’

On November 4, 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared as a guest on The View.

This appearance came as the congresswoman has broken ranks with Donald Trump’s fawning loyalists.

She has publicly rebuked notorious sycophant Mike Johnson, whose tenure as Speaker of the House has seen Congress bowing to Trump instead of keeping him in check.

Greene stepped down from Congress this week, and she’s scheduled to appear on the view on Wednesday.

Needless to say, the timing has sparked new speculation that she might be pivoting toward the world of television.

The former politician has softened her image in recent months, possibly with a media career in mind.

During her latest appearance on The View, for example, she didn’t rant and rave about “deep states” and “Jewish space lasers” and instead spoke and behaved like, well, a person. See for yourself:

Now, an astonishing report from RadarOnline claims that ABC executives are considering Greene in a more permanent The View role.

“She was calmer than half the panel,” an alleged producer opined in the report.

There are people who would rather hear someone say something unhinged while calm than something righteous in a tone of passion. It’s an understandable impulse, but important to unlearn.

“It felt like we were watching her screen test in real time,” the alleged producer characterized.

Overall, the report says that Greene’s debut appearance on The View felt like a soft audition to become a co-host.

‘The View’ panelists sit beside first-time guest Marjorie Taylor Greene in this screenshot from November 4, 2025. (Image Credit: ABC)

Is applauding for someone’s words the same as cheering for the person?

It sounds a little like one of the factors in the network’s alleged consideration is the audience’s reaction.

They applauded for Marjorie Taylor Greene instead of booing.

(At least, they cheered for her statements at that time — that’s not quite the same, but we wouldn’t expect network executives to understand the nuance of viewer responses)

“She came across as a disrupter – but one who can play ball,” an alleged senior exec reportedly dished to RadarOnline.

Apparently, network brass has been looking for someone right wing but not a Trump toady who can clash with co-hosts. In other words, a new primary antagonist of The View. They always need one.

Even if this report about ABC executives being interested in Greene for The View is true, it still might not happen.

Simply put, the soon-to-be-former congresswoman might not take the job.

“The only thing stopping her is a bigger job,” claimed an alleged producer.

The supposed producer alleged that “she’s seriously eyeing the 2028 presidential race.”

According to the alleged insider: “That’s a better gig than The View.” Eh, it depends.

On ‘The View’ in November 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene did not display her usual political persona. (Image Credit: ABC)

The idea sounds terrible AND unlikely (but we can’t rule it out)

First of all, Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t have her own political base. Her entire career was of boosting Donald Trump and Trump-adjacent vileness, like QAnon.

(She still says plenty of unhinged things, by the way, she just broke with Trump on specific topics like the Epstein files and healthcare)

We’d never put an obvious blunder past any television network. Television is an art form managed by clueless business majors at the highest levels. For evidence, look at every bad TV decision ever made.

However, does anyone else remember when NBC hired Megyn Kelly and lost a tremendous amount of money and a lot of goodwill in the process? Or did we all just collectively memory-hole that fiasco?

If ABC were to try to hire Greene — which we doubt — it seems just as likely to blow up in their faces.

Yes, The View needs a proper primary antagonist, but not that desperately.