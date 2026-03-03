Marjorie Taylor Greene: Donald Trump Secretly ‘Hates’ JD Vance!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been pivoting away from the MAGAsphere in recent months.

And now, she’s dropping a bombshell that’s sure to anger the Trump faithful even more.

In response to a tweet claiming that JD Vance was the true architect of the recent strike on Iran, Greene alleged that Vance is simply the Trump administration’s favorite scapegoat.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) speaks alongside former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

“VP JD Vance reportedly swayed President Trump to launch a large attack with the purpose of toppling the Iranian government rather than a smaller, limited strike intended to spur negotiations,” reads the original tweet from America First Post.

“Ohhh. @JDVance did it. They hate JD. They don’t ever want him to be President,” Greene replied:

“So now that they f–ked up so bad and they are getting our military members killed for Israel, it’s JD’s fault. Not Trump’s fault. Or any of the neocons screaming 24/7 in his ear. What’s the truth?”

Elsewhere in the AFP post, General Dan Caine claimed that the military “proposed both options” to Trump on February 18.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during his remarks at the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, 2023 in Columbus, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Before Vance weighed in, Trump was partial to the smaller, limited strike,” the account wrote.

“Caine warned that the second option could drain US munitions, result in American casualties, and spiral out of control.”

Not surprisingly, Greene’s post attracted quite a bit of criticism from Trump supporters:

“You called MAGA a ‘lie’ after your grand exit? Please. Trump’s turning promises into action, Vance is the loyal wingman crushing neocons from within. Real patriots stick around for the fight – you bailed. MAGA’s thriving without the drama queens. Winning!” one commenter wrote (via Radar Online).

Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) listens to a speaker during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

“Dang, Laura Loomer is so vindicated by your behavior,” another critic claimed, going on to call Greene an “absolute disappointment,” another added.

“JD Vance will be president. Unlike you, who will forever be a joke,” a third chimed in.

This is not the first time that insiders have suggested that Vance has been scapegoated for the decisions of the Trump administration.

Throughout January, Vance defended the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti before the Trump administration pulled an about-face by withdrawing ICE troops from Minnesota.

Was Vance put up to the task?

We may never know. But whatever the case, he’s now the poster boy for some of Trump’s most unpopular endeavors.