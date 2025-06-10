Kendra Wilkinson Thirst-Traps Fans Ahead of 40th Birthday

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kendra Wilkinson is preparing to enter her forties.

No longer a Playboy girl, she has become a reality TV personality, real estate agent, and mom.

Now, after so many other aspects of her life have changed, she’s preparing to enter a new era.

Just days before leaving her 30s behind forever, Kendra is thirst-trapping fans once again.

Happy birthday, Kendra Wilkinson!

Kendra Wilkinson has every right to feel preoccupied with 1985. It’s the year in which she was born.

The Kendra On Top alum’s birthday on June 12 marks the end of her thirties and the beginning of her forties.

Like many Millennials, she seems to be finding that aging is not nearly as scary as it seemed when she was seeing 40-year-olds a few decades ago.

Almost time to leave my 30s behind. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/RrIiKgYisk — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 9, 2025

On Monday, June 9, Kendra Wilkinson tweeted a photo of herself.

In the image, we see her squatting in heels by the pool, her blonde hair brushed to one side.

She is wearing a magenta one-piece and a pair of off-white heels.

“Almost time to leave my 30s behind,” Kendra captioned the photo.

She included a sun emoji, perhaps for the sunny day.

Does she have any regrets?

Just this week, Kendra Wilkinson spoke to Fox News about a major missed opportunity from her youth.

From 2004 to 2009, she lived at the Playboy Mansion as one of the infamous Hugh Hefner’s “girlfriends.”

“The only thing I can say I regret in my life is not starting my real estate career while I was living at the Playboy Mansion,” Kendra now admits.

“What was I thinking?” she then asked rhetorically.

“Like, I mean, I was surrounded by everyone, every celebrity, every billionaire, and what was I thinking?” Kendra mused.

She went on to affirm: “But I’m now in real estate, so I’m good.”

(She also clarified that her previous announcement that she was leaving real estate was simply a statement on a bad day, not a permanent career change)

Milestone birthdays can be a doozy

Clearly, Kendra has had a few days where things got to her. Whether it was work or “fans” on social media, the doubts creep in.

But turning 40 doesn’t have to. For one thing, it’s an arbitrary measure of time — not a cutoff point for happiness.

And if you’re afraid of a milestone birthday, watch an old TV show from the ’70s or ’80s and look up the ages of the actors.

Someone turning 40 in 2025 will usually look younger than someone turning 30 the year when Kendra was born.