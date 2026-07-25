Jelly Roll Divorce May Have Been Prompted By Fertility Issues: 'He Hoped Having a Child Would Turn Things Around,' Insider Claims

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Speculation has run wild about Jelly Roll and Bunny Xo’s divorce.

Some claim that the singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, wanted to “trade in” his wife of nearly a decade for a younger model.

His own daughter predicted the internet’s reaction to the truth about their split.

Now, a new report lays the blame on something more personal and relatable and a little less sensational. Is it true?

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Did their marriage end because the IVF didn’t pan out?

RadarOnline is now reporting that DeFord had held out hope that he and Bunnie would successfully conceive via IVF.

However, the report alleges that their efforts to have a child together failed.

Despite the urging of some members of his management team, this was apparently a breaking point.

“With Jelly, his life narrative is as important to his career as the music he makes,” an alleged inside source explained.

With that in mind, those closest to him really wanted his marriage to work out.

“His story of being a lifelong jailbird who turned around his life when Bunnie took the reins struck a chord with fans,” the supposed insider affirmed.

The source added: “Ending it would be a career blow.”

Certainly there are many famous acts, including comedian John Mulaney and former Try Guys personality Ned Fulmer, where fans took the end of a marriage very seriously.

“Jelly hoped having a child would turn things around,” the purported insider claimed.

“But,” the source added, “it just didn’t work out.”

Fertility can make or break many relationships

“Now he wants to build a new life,” the insider claimed.

“And,” the alleged source continued, “realize his dream of becoming a dad again.”

Obviously, many of us are keenly aware that having a child is not a magical fix for a relationship.

Infamously, not only does it not mend a marriage, but condemns a child to grow up in a household where the parents aren’t necessarily happy with each other or in general.

In some cases, these children internalize it, blaming themselves for the circumstances of their births.

DeFord is already a parent to 18-year-old Bailee.

He has had primary custody of her since she was 8.

He is also the father of 9-year-old (almost 10, in fact) Noah. Noah’s mother has primary custody.

It’s possible, but not confirmed, that the IVF medications played a role in DeFord and Bunnie’s conflicts that culminated in their divorce earlier this year.

Despite that, Bunnie has said that she still wants to continue with IVF and welcome a child with her ex.