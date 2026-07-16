Jelly Roll Wants to Trade in Bunnie Xo for a 'Tradwife' Now That He Lost Weight, Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Declares

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Two months ago, Jelly Roll filed to divorce Bunnie Xo.

Officially, they have both declared it to be an amicable divorce.

Bunnie is encouraging women to bone her ex. She herself has been seen kissing other men herself, just for funsies.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is calling BS on the sweetness-and-light routine.

On her ‘Plan Bri Uncut’ podcast, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia weighed in on a celebrity divorce. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘She’s still protecting him’

On this week’s episode of her Plan Bri Uncut podcast, which is not as sexual as the title might imply, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia called out Bunnie’s public declarations that women should slide into her ex’s DMs.

“She doesn’t mean that,” LaPaglai declared. “She’s still under the mind control of” her ex, whose real name is Jason DeFord.

“And this is why I know that she doesn’t mean that because all of her closest friends are reposting — like her girls that you always see her with — They’re reposting the most asinine, crazy, insulting videos” about her ex.

“And,” LaPaglia continued, “how he’s the worst person and how people only like him because of Bunnie.”

LaPaglia speculated: “Bunnie is just doing the thing where she’s still protecting him. I went through that at a point too, where it’s like you’re not fully stepped out of the situation yet.”

“She just still wants to protect him,” LaPaglia said of Bunnie.

“She’s going to step out of this a year from now and be like, ‘Holy f–king s–t, Jelly Belly f–king lost weight, and the second he drops weight, take it for what it actually is,’” she predicted.

According to LaPaglia, when DeFord lost a massive amount of weight, he made up for it with “his ego” and is now looking for someone new.

“He thought that he can do better,” she speculated.

“He can date someone younger,” LaPaglia pointed out. Many, many men with wealth and fame look for a “newer model” of wife after a while.

“He’s going to go for a tradwife,” LaPaglia grimly prognosticated. “One hundred percent gonna go for a tradwife.”

‘You dropped the weight on your belly and now you dropped the weight of Bunnie’

The tradwife plans are a pretty serious allegation. This is a demeaning, arguably subhuman gender role that is sometimes romanticized by dishonest folks on apps aimed at teens.

There are sinister cultural forces at work that hope that some women will play into what’s essentially a sexual fetish, depriving themselves of their own resources and work opportunities until their husbands almost inevitably dump them for a new, younger tradwife.

Speaking of sinister cultural forces, LaPaglia also alleged that DeFord has a bigoted motive behind the divorce.

Bunnie worked as a sex worker years ago. LaPaglia suspects that anti-sex work bias, perhaps in tandem with DeFord’s renewed interest in Christianity.

“Hey buddy, you were the one that got with an escort,” LaPaglia said. “She was an escort. She’s talked about it.”

“You were a drug addict and you were going to prison and in and out of jail,” LaPaglia continued, as if speaking to DeFord.

“Now your morals don’t align with it because you’re f–king skinny?” she exclaimed.

“You dropped the weight on your belly and now you dropped the weight of Bunnie, who, I think was the only like redeeming and beautiful quality about Jelly Roll,” LaPaglia characterized.

That is harsh. It is also how many people feel — including, it seems, some of Bunnie’s closest friends.

Is LaPaglia right about DeFord feeling that he can “upgrade” to a new wife now that he’s wildly successful and wildly smaller, that he wants a tradwife with no ideas or input of her own?

Gosh, we hope not. A spouse should be a partner, not a servant. Keep kink play in the bedroom.