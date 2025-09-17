Ned Fulmer & Wife Separate 3 Years After His Infamous ‘Try Guys’ Affair …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ned Fulmer and his wife are separating 3 years after his affair upended his career.

Back in 2022, the Try Guys ousted the self-branded “wife guy” after his cheating scandal erupted.

He didn’t just betray his wife. His mistress was an employee, dealing damage to the entire company and his marriage at the same time.

Now, he’s back, and threatening to launch a podcast. He and his wife are also finally splitting up.

Ned Fulmer (L) attends The 9th Annual Streamy Awards on December 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Somehow, Ned Fulmer has returned

In 2022, Ned Fulmer admitted to having an extramarital affair.

He was cheating with an employee (who was herself engaged).

He and the other Try Guys — formerly of Buzzfeed before spinning off with their own production company — parted ways after the fact.

An affair is a personal choice that harms a marriage and family and even the other party.

In this case, fishing in the company pond (what a strange metaphor) meant that it cost Fulmer his career.

Ned and Ariel did not immediately file for divorce in 2022.

Now, however, they have separated.

This confirms other reporting that they were no longer together romantically.

A spokesperson for Ned told People that he “cares deeply” for his wife.

This summer, they apparently traveled to Greece with their two children.

Ned Fulmer of The Try Guys attends the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

Of course, he’s sharing this news to promote his new podcast

Ned Fulmer is launching a new podcast, Rock Bottom.

On the very first episode, he and Ariel will be holding their first-ever public discussion about his affair.

They will not be the first couple to monetize an affair.

And they won’t be the last.

Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, and Eugene Lee Yang pose with their award during the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

“For a long time, I wanted nothing to do with social media or the internet,” Fulmer told People this week.

“I didn’t think it was particularly beneficial to my mental health,” he admitted.

The affair came to light because he (a very internet-famous person) and his former mistress were going out and partying and dancing publicly.

This summer’s Coldplay cheating scandal (no members of the band were involved) reminded many of Ned’s infidelity.

Ned Fulmer attends The 8th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2018. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Streamy Awards)

Why wait three whole years and suddenly announce a split and tell all?

Online, some Try Guys fans (former fans of Ned Fulmer himself) have speculated that perhaps he signed an NDA that has now expired.

It was, after all, in September 2022 when the scandal erupted and he parted ways with his former colleagues.

We’re not sure what Ariel is getting out of this.

Perhaps, if the podcast does well, some substantial alimony payments. She has shown more patience with Ned than most.