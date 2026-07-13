JD Vance Spins Charlie Kirk Conspiracy, Alleges 'Broader Network' May Have Radicalized Tyler Robinson

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Tyler Robinson has been arrested and charged in the death of

He is innocent in the eyes of the law.

And there are questions regarding his alleged guilt, particularly given that the prosecution’s DNA evidence reportedly does not match.

None of that matters to JD Vance, who declares that Robinson is guilty — but believes that there is a “broader network” involved.

JD Vance arrives to an International Naval Review aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor on July 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Vincent Alban/Getty Images)

‘A broader network’

In a lengthy interview with (of course) Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire, Vance expressed that he is “always going to wonder” who else contributed to Kirk’s death on September 10, 2025.

He claimed that he has followed the Robinson hearings to some extent, commenting that “the evidence against Robinson is just really, really compelling.”

Vance assessed: “Do I think Tyler Robinson pulled the trigger and killed Charlie Kirk? Absolutely. I think the evidence is clear on that.“

For the record, Vance also publicly announced that he believes that UFOs are “demons.” In his defense, it’s possible that he does not believe this, and was merely making this claim to please Peter Thiel.

Continuing, Vance believes that there may be others who helped Robinson without ever meeting him or knowing his name.

Waxing conspiratorially, Vance began expanding upon the “broader network” whom he also blames.

“Do I think that Tyler Robinson is part of a broader network of left wing radicals who have fomented and encouraged violence? Absolutely,” he announced.

Vance continued: “Do I know that they communicated with Tyler Robinson before the shooting? No, I don’t have evidence for that.”

Note that he’s not saying that he doesn’t believe that. He’s just admitting, grudgingly, that there’s no evidence that Robinson was part of some guerilla sleeper cell or whatever.

“I’m always going to wonder,” Vance continued. “I’m always going to wonder what was said and how many contacts he had beforehand.”

‘I think there are a lot of people with blood on their hands’

Vance was also quick to emphasize that he’s not suggesting that Robinson would be exonerated if he were just a pawn of some vast organization or whatever.

“By the way, it doesn’t mean that [Robinson’s] any less guilty,” he stressed.

“But do I wonder if there are other people who are more directly involved in Charlie’s murder?” Vance asked.

He answered: “Absolutely, because I don’t think that it’s possible for a young man to get radicalized like that without somebody encouraging him, whether informally or formally.”

Vance insisted: “I think there are a lot of people with blood on their hands in the case of Charlie Kirk, but of course, the person most directly who has blood on their hands is Tyler Robinson.”

Vance’s claims seem to, among other things, portray Robinson as a particularly Left-leaning individual.

Admittedly, there is much that we do not know about the young man accused of killing Charlie Kirk. Including, of course, whether he actually did it.

However, by all accounts from both internet spaces and people who know him, he sounds like something of a “political normie.” Some of the men who have targeted Donald Trump will ill-fated attempts have also fallen into this category.

One knows that we live in a time of one-sided political extremism when assassins, would-be assassins, and alleged assassins are political centrists.

As for who radicalized Kirk’s shooter … would that not simply be Kirk himself? The man’s own words, published after his death, were enough to get hundreds of people fired from their jobs.

Charlie Kirk did not need the help of some shadowy network to radicalize people against him. It is unclear what more than his own words and deeds one would need.