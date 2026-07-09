Tyler Robinson Defense Challenges DNA Evidence as Charlie Kirk Murder Hearing Takes …

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The pre-trial hearing for Tyler Robinson took another dramatic turn this week as his defense team challenged key DNA evidence that prosecutors say ties the 23-year-old to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Robinson, who is accused of fatally shooting Kirk during an appearance at Utah Valley University in September 2025, faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

But before the case can move toward trial, prosecutors must convince the court there is enough evidence to proceed.

Flags fly at half-staff in front of the Utah County Security Center where 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, suspect in the killing political activist Charlie Kirk, is being held on September 12, 2025 in Spanish Fork, Utah. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

At Wednesday’s hearing, Robinson’s attorney took direct aim at one of the prosecution’s most significant pieces of evidence.

Defense attorney Michael Burt argued that the DNA analysis presented in court does not conclusively connect Robinson to a bolt-action rifle investigators say was used in the shooting.

The weapon was discovered wrapped inside a towel in a wooded area near Utah Valley University after Kirk was killed.

“She can’t match Mr. Robinson to the questioned samples,” Burt told the courtroom while cross-examining DNA analyst Amanda Bakker.

According to Bakker, Robinson’s roommate and alleged lover, Lance Twiggs, voluntarily provided the FBI with a DNA sample for comparison.

After conducting additional testing, she testified that the DNA recovered from the evidence could be attributed to Robinson and Twiggs.

Prosecutors acknowledged the evidence will likely face additional scrutiny if the case proceeds to trial.

“The point is there are explanations that are susceptible to different interpretations and arguments,” Deputy Utah County Attorney Ryan McBride told the court.

“The court is going to determine if it meets the threshold of reliability at trial.”

Prosecutors allege Robinson drove roughly three hours from his home to Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, with the intention of killing Kirk while he addressed students on campus.

Investigators later recovered the rifle, wrapped in a towel and containing one spent round, near the crime scene.

On Tuesday, Judge Tony Graf allowed jurors to see surveillance footage showing Robinson’s alleged movements before and after the shooting, despite objections from the defense.

Former Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent David Hull testified that the footage showed Robinson parking in a campus garage before walking toward a rooftop overlooking the location where Kirk was speaking.

Hull said Robinson was seen climbing over a railing, crouching down, then running across the rooftop before allegedly fleeing on foot after the shooting.

On the third day of the hearing, prosecutors also introduced video showing Robinson surrendering to authorities one day after the shooting.

Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, has attended the proceedings throughout the week and was visibly overcome with emotion during testimony. At one point, she sobbed in the courtroom and later stepped out as an officer described the details surrounding her husband’s death.

She has also received support from several prominent attendees, including Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, Trump Jr. said the evidence presented in court left little doubt in his mind.

“Once this hard evidence was laid out to me in a courtroom before my very eyes, (and) seeing the reaction of the defense, this thing is much more cut and dry than I would have ever even imagined,” he said during an appearance on Fox News.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.