Zahara Jolie Takes Out Ad Announcing Name Change, Formally Ditching Brad Pitt’s …

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Good for her!

Zahara Jolie is the latest to drop Brad Pitt’s surname legally.

It looks like she’s aiming to drop her dad’s name and his toxic brand as soon as the judge signs off.

She’s not only filed for the name-change in court, but taken out advertisements to announce it.

Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zahara Marley Jolie

TMZ reports that Zahara Jolie hasn’t just dropped the Pitt from her surname in social settings.

In the Los Angeles Daily Journal, she has taken out an ad announcing that she has filed for a legal name change.

From now on, she will be known as Zahara Jolie.

Her ad even dares anyone with objections to let the court know.

She has an upcoming hearing for a judge to formalize her name change. They can submit their written opposition before that date.

21-year-old Zahara filed her petition in June.

Her legal request is to change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie.

Zahara’s notice in the newspaper ran not once, but four times. (This is, by the way, required by California law.)

June 16, June 23, June 30, and July 7 all saw her advertisement about dropping Pitt from her name.

As for any objectors, they have until early autumn to voice their complaints. Her hearing will be on September 28.

She’s not the first and certainly won’t be the last

Zahara hasn’t been using the “Pitt” surname, as far as anyone can tell, for years.

Like her, Maddox Jolie filed to legally formalize his name change in recent months.

Vivienne also dropped his name socially and professionally, though she was a minor until this past weekend (happy birthday, Knox and Vivienne!). So did Pax.

For years, mysterious “reports” claimed that Shiloh was a daddy’s girl who really wished that her parents would reconcile. Shiloh never confirmed anything of the sort.

And, on the very day on which she turned 18, she filed to become Shiloh Jolie. That sends a clearer message than any unsubstantiated claims.

TMZ also reports that sources close to Brad apparently think that Angelina Jolie, like a Machiavellian manipulator in a Shakespeare play, alienated their children

Just because something is absurd does not mean that Brad doesn’t believe it, of course. Denial is a powerful thing.

In reality, it seems clear from all of the evidence that has come out over the past decade (Angelina filed to divorce Brad in late 2016) that Brad didn’t need help alienating his children.

He did that all by himself, and must now live with the consequences.

But it may very well be true that, like so many awful parents, he would prefer to believe that this is all someone else’s fault, somehow.