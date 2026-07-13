Theo Burrell Cause of Death: ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Star, 39, Passes Just Months …

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television.

Theo Burrell — the ceramics expert who gained fame through her appearances on Antiques Roadshow — has passed away.

She was just 39 years old.

Theo Burrell during one of her appearances on ‘Antiques Roadshow.’ (YouTube)

News of Burrell’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from her family.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news that Theo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday afternoon. Neither she nor her medical team foresaw this happening quite so quickly,” they wrote on social media today, adding:

“She was an incredible person who fought hard for her family, friends and raising awareness of this cruel disease.”

Her death comes just months after Burrell married her longtime partner, Alex.

In 2022, Burrell was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

At the time, doctors told her that 12 to 18 months to live.

Instead, she persevered and lived to celebrate several important milestones, including her wedding and her son’s first day of school.

She also dedicated herself to advocating for cancer patients everywhere, becoming a patron of Brain Tumor Research in 2023.

In their statement, Burrell’s family praised her for bringing her “so much comfort and strength in her darkest moments” to other cancer patients and their families.

They explained that what Burrell wanted most was “for other people to find hope in her story. Hope that the statistics aren’t gospel and that one day they’ll be very different.”

“We are heartbroken that we have lost the phenomenal, determined and truly inspiring Theo Burrell to this devastating disease,” Brain Tumor Research Center chief executive Dan Knowles told the BBC (via People).

“She was always very open about her prognosis and knew from the outset her cancer was terminal but she was absolutely determined to make a difference for others. She constantly inspired us with how big her heart was and we will continue on our mission, driven by everything she taught us.”

Our condolences go out to Theo Burrell’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.