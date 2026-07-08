Erika Kirk Makes Dramatic Exit from Tyler Robinson Hearing as Court Hears Details in Charlie Kirk Shooting Investigation

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Nearly 10 months ago, podcaster Charlie Kirk died, shot during an event in Utah.

This week, his widow came face-to-face with the accused shooter in court.

What did she say? What did prosecutors say?

Here’s everything that we know so far:

C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk speaks on April 02, 2026. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This was a heavy topic for certain members of the gallery

On Monday, July 6, Erika attended a court hearing, where she shared a room with Tyler Robinson for the first time.

This was mere days before July 10, the 10-month anniversary of Charlie’s death.

Erika did not attend alone.

She was there with Charlie’s parents.

Donald Trump Jr. also showed up. So, too, did notorious right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec. Lovely crowd.

Robinson’s parents were also in attendance, seated a few rows behind the assembled Kirks in the gallery.

Ahead of the hearing, the Kirks released a statement: “Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children.”

They expressed: “We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received.”

The Kirks then affirmed: “This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.”

This preliminary hearing is supposed to determine whether prosecutors possess the evidence required to try Robinson for aggravated murder.

There are still major questions about the evidence and the prosecution’s case

Over the course of the hearing, the court heard testimony from police officer Chris Bagley.

Bagley testified about suspicious signs on campus, including out-of-place items and a possible makeshift sniper perch.

During cross-examination, Robinson’s attorney asked: “Nothing that you found that day was able to identify who the shooter was?”

That is an interesting question. Robinson was located after his parents felt that he resembled surveillance footage and allegedly contacted law enforcement, persuading him to surrender to authorities.

Erika and her in-laws reportedly left the courtroom during Bagley’s testimony about details of the shooting.

Late last year, Erika spoke at her dead husband’s memorial, announcing that she forgave whoever killed Charlie.

“My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” she announced on September 21.

“That young man … I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it’s what Charlie would do,” Erika claimed.

There have been multiple theories about the shooting, ranging from it being a false flag to a time-traveler determined to take out the next Hitler.

While we do not endorse these notions, we do emphasize that Robinson remains innocent in the eyes of the law until proven otherwise.

The preliminary hearing will continue all week. Prosecutors expect to submit dozens of pieces of evidence that they claim supports the allegations that Robinson was the shooter.