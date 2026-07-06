Corbin & Parmida Axed From 'Love Island USA'; Who Remains (And Who's In Danger) Heading Into the Final Week?

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It was karaoke week on Love Island USA.

And while the islanders seemed to enjoy pretending that they were on a bikini-clad version of American Idol, inevitably, one couple was left singing the blues.

Yes, once again, America has cast its vote, and the islanders finished the job by deciding which couple they wanted to save.

Corbin Mimis and Parmida Keshani on ‘Love Island USA.’ (YouTube/Peacock)

The result? Corbin Mimis and Parmida Keshani were sent packing after landing in the bottom three, alongside Kenzie Annis & Dylan Wrona and Kayda Bosse & Zach Georgiou.

Yes, the couple’s rendition of the Nelly-Kelly Rowland classic “Dilemma” was torture to our eardrums, but that’s not why they were sent home. At least not entirely.

Corbin and Parmida were a controversial couple from the start, revealing before pairing up that they’d been following each other on Instagram ahead of filming.

The criticism continued when castmate Kenzie Annis branded their bond as a “lustful relationship.”

And Parmida probably didn’t do herself any favors in the court of public opinion when she delivered a “sorry, not sorry” speech about how good-looking she is.

The move — which still came as a shock to many viewers, judging by the reaction on social media — leaves 12 residents remaining in the villa. They are:

Kenzie Annis, Dylan Wrona, Kayda Bosse, Zach Georgiou, Melanie Moreno, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum, Bryce Dettloff, Aniya Harvey, KC Chandler, Tierra Davis, Carl Schmidt.

Currently, they’re coupled up as follows:

Aniya Harvey & Carl Schmidt, Kenzie Annis & Dylan Wrona, Kayda Bosse & Zach Georgiou, Melanie Moreno & Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum & Bryce Dettloff, KC Chandler & Tierra Davis.

Of course, all of that is subject to change as Love Island USA Season 8 enters its final week.

The only thing that’s certain is that there are sure to be plenty more surprises between now and the July 12 finale.

And then we get to the real toxic fun with the reunion episodes.