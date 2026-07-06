Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have a SECRET DOG, Swifties Believe

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It finally happened.

About three years after Travis Kelce tried and failed to deliver Taylor Swift a personalized friendship bracelet, the two are married.

Now, Swifties are abuzz about a major detail that appears to have leaked from the nuptials decor.

Do Taylor and Travis have a dog?

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Is that a dog?

On Friday, July 3, Taylor and Travis held a massive wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

One of the photos that allegedly was on display within showed the couple cuddling a dog.

As you will see in the coverage, it’s hard to make out any details. The dog looks white and cute (because all dogs are cute).

But Swifties are operating on a whole other level of sleuthing. Being a fan of blonde Jigsaw will do that to you.

Earlier this year, there was footage of a white, fluffy dog exiting one of Taylor’s vehicles. Combined, fans have drawn their own conclusions.

We have to emphasize that all of this comes from Swifties sleuthing.

Taylor’s team has not confirmed anything of the sort.

Travis’ team hasn’t, either.

Though many of us have posed for photos with dogs (and cats!) that are not ours, it is fairly conspicuous when such a photo shows up as wedding decor.

As far as many Swifties are concerned, Taylor and Travis are dog-parents. It’s only a matter of waiting until they reveal everything to fans.

‼️| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got a DOG. pic.twitter.com/dILs7O2TqC — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) July 4, 2026

Is that THEIR dog?

Now, Taylor has a reputation as a cat lady.

Like, famously. She has a cat named Olivia Benson and she is also friends with Mariska Hargitay, who portrays Olivia on Law & Order: SVU.

That isn’t her only famous cat. Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button are also part of her family.

She has even admitted to vibing less with dogs, even though mom Andrea has a dog.

It’s possible that this is a new development. Maybe they’re trying out being dog-parents as a couple.

It’s also possible that she and Travis adopted a dog together and decided that this was something only for the two of them, which is why they haven’t shared the dog news with fans.

However, we should note that this wedding photo was not the first indication that the pair shared a dog.

Rumors were circulating as far back as April about Taylor and Travis having adopted a dog in secret.

Maybe they’ll come forward and share details, now that the cat — proverbially speaking — is out of the bag.

Or maybe this will remain something for just Taylor and Travis. Not everything in their lives is for the public.