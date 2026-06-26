Tom Sandoval Allegedly Shoves Ex-Girlfriend’s Dad Into Fire In Shocking Video

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Former Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is no stranger to controversy.

In fact, his name has become almost synonymous with scandal in the years since the “Scandoval” rocked the Bravo community.

But while fans and critics have come to expect unstable behavior from Sandoval, footage of the restaurateur allegedly shoving his ex-girlfriend’s father into a lit firepit is no less shocking.

Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The alleged shove, which reportedly happened on June 3, occurred during an argument involving Sandoval, his ex, Victoria Lee Robinson’s dad, Will Robinson.

Security cam footage shows Sandoval arguing with Will and Victoria, who were living with him at the time.

He seems to become even more upset upon realizing that Victoria is recording the argument on her phone.

When Sandoval seemingly tries to grab the phone from Victoria’s hand, Will intervenes by grabbing Sandoval around the waist, leading Sandoval to the shove that causes Will to stumble into the fire.

Sandoval throwing a fit and pushing his girlfriend’s dad into a fire pit 😭 #pumprules pic.twitter.com/2fzjpfAKqr — @suttonsroller (@suttonsroller) June 26, 2026

Thankfully, it appears that no one was seriously injured.

The trio then rushes inside, where the verbal altercation continues.

Tom called the cops on June 3, alleging that Victoria struck him and Will threatened him and punched a hole in a door.

Sandoval was granted a temporary restraining order, and a judge has ordered both Robinsons to move out of the house.

The temporary orders reportedly require Victoria and her father to remove only their essential personal belongings before vacating the residence.

They have also been ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Sandoval, his home, his workplace and his vehicle.

The orders further prohibit either of them from possessing firearms while the restraining orders remain in effect.

A hearing is scheduled for July 16, when a judge will determine whether longer-term protection is warranted.

The former Vanderpump star — who has since gone on to appear in shows like the aptly named House of Villains — has not yet publicly commented on the situation.

Sandoval reached new levels of infamy in 2023, when the world learned that he had cheated on Ariana Madix with her longtime friend Raquel Leviss.

These days, Ariana is hosting Love Island USA while Sandoval is continuing to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.