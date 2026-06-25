Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Angelina Pivarnick Were NOT Invited to JWoww’s Wedding: …

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Earlier today, we reported that Jenni “JWoww” Farley married longtime boyfriend Zack Carpinello in a surprise ceremony on Wednesday.

And while some of her Jersey Shore castmates were on hand for the occasion, it seems that four of them were not in attendance. And that was partially by design.

Yes, according to TMZ, both Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were left off the guest list for JWoww’s surprise wedding celebration.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sources told the outlet that neither reality star received an invitation and that both were reportedly shocked by the decision.

As previously reported, JWoww and Carpinello managed to keep their wedding plans under wraps for months.

Guests believed they were attending a premiere event for JWoww’s upcoming movie before discovering they were actually there to watch the couple exchange vows.

The intimate ceremony reportedly included several familiar faces from the Jersey Shore universe.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and her husband Chris, Sammi Giancola and her husband Justin, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren were all in attendance.

Interestingly, TMZ reports that Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino were invited but did not attend. Sources indicated that it remains unclear why the pair missed the celebration.

The absence of Angelina may not come as a complete surprise to longtime viewers.

After all, the relationship between Angelina and several of her castmates has been rocky for years.

One of the franchise’s most memorable controversies took place during Angelina’s own 2019 wedding, when JWoww, Snooki, and Deena delivered a speech that did not go over well with the bride or the crowd.

The incident sparked a major feud that played out on social media for months afterward.

Whether that history played a role in the guest list remains unclear.

As for Ronnie, no reason has been publicly provided for his reported exclusion. TMZ claims he was also hurt and surprised after learning he would not be attending the ceremony.

In a statement about their wedding, JWoww and Zack explained that they wanted the event to feel personal and meaningful, emphasizing the surprise element, focus on family, and intentionally small guest list.

Apparently, however, keeping the gathering intimate meant that a few members of the Jersey Shore family were destined to be left on the outside looking in.

And if history has taught us anything, it’s that hurt feelings among this group rarely stay private for long.