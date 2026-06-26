Kylie Jenner Sued by Personal Chef Who Says She Miscarried Due to Lack of Accommodations, …

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We previously reported that Kylie Jenner is facing two lawsuits from former housekeepers.

There is a new lawsuit. This one is worse.

A former personal chef alleges that her demanding and dangerous workload caused a miscarriage.

She says that she was underpaid, wrongfully terminated, and falsely accused of wrongdoing for her troubles.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

A third lawsuit has hit the makeup mogul

On Monday, June 22, a former personal chef — whose name remains undisclosed — filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior County.

In the documents, she alleges that she worked 11-to-12-hour shifts five days a week, including physically demanding tasks that may sound to many to be well outside the expectations of a personal chef.

According the Los Angeles Times, the woman says that she began working for Kylie in November of 2024.

One month later, she informed her supervisors — who are named as co-defendants in the lawsuit — that she was pregnant.

She told them that she “required reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy.”

On New Year’s Eve 2024, when she was about 4 months pregnant, supervisors allegedly demanded that she “lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill without assistance.”

The lawsuit says that she “became dizzy, began choking and gasping for air, and required assistance from security personnel, who intervened by providing water and aid.”

The following February, for Stormi’s birthday, she says that she was forced to work the Palm Springs event, but did not receive “adequate support.” She describes being ignored by managers.

“Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event,” the lawsuit reads.

“That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload,” the documents continue. This would have dire consequences.

loves a sunset slay pic.twitter.com/lqMm38eDnd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 4, 2026

She suffered a tragic miscarriage

The next morning, she had experienced such severe blood loss that she sought emergency medical care.

At a nearby hospital, the lawsuit reads, she was “informed that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.”

According to the filing, the woman informed her bosses of the miscarriage.

Days later, she was allegedly “falsely accused of leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray following the Palm Springs event.”

In addition to further hemorrhaging, she developed severe depression and emotional distress. But the documents say that her supervisors were less than sympathetic.

“Stop it, just stop it,” managers allegedly told the woman. “You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed.”

(It is unclear if the manager was conveying Kylie’s wishes. As with other lawsuits, it seems conceivable that Kylie’s attorneys may argue that managers acted without her knowledge.)

The former personal chef is seeking damages in an unspecified quantity.

In addition to the pregnancy discrimination, accommodation failures, and harassment, she argues that she was misclassified as an independent contractor, not paid on time or in proportion to hours worked. And she says that she was wrongfully terminated.

That all sounds awful. It will be enlightening to see how — and if — Kylie responds. It’s also possible that she’ll settle quietly, paying the money with whatever she’s gotten for endorsing Meta’s dork-ass AI slop pervert glasses for losers.