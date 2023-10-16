Tom Sandoval Breaks Down Over Affair with Raquel Leviss, Reacts to "Team Ariana"

Tom Sandoval could not contain himself this week.

On Monday night’s brand new episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the long-time Vanderpump Rules cast member broke down, opening up about what life has been like after he was exposed as a dirty rotten liar.

In other words?

After the public learned of his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval breaks down in tears here in the wake of Scandoval on an episode of Special Forces: Worldâ€™s Toughest Test. (FOX)

“I’ve had a hell of a, like, three months,” Sandoval said at one point, tears welling up in his eyes.

After the Special Forces Directing Staff (DS) questioned why the Bravo personality was struggling to such an extent, Tom confessed that it was because he had “an affair,” something nearly the entire world knows about, of course.

“She’s also on the show,” Sandoval added, referring to Leviss.

“It was just the perfect storm, like, my publicist had never seen anything like it. ‘A f-cking reality star having an affair’ [was] on CNN? It’s so stupid.”

Adding to the messiness of the situation, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with a random chick in Miami known to fans as Miami Girl. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

Sandoval has talked extensively about this major hiccup in his personal life.

A short time ago, during a podcast appearance, Sandoval even said he contemplated suicide amid all the backlash he received for cheating on Ariana Madix.

Madix, for her part, has gone on to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

She’s also developed quite a passionate fan base in response to having been so wronged by her boyfriend and alleged pal.

Raquel spills the tea about her affair with Tom Sandoval. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“It became this ‘Team Ariana’ thing. They sold $200,000 in merch in, like, two weeks,” Sandoval recalled during the episode.

“Seeing people I’ve been friends with for well over a decade just turn on me, it was just so exhausting.”

Sandoval’s DS instructors, however, had little sympathy for the reality star’s actions (or tears), noting that it looks “pathetic” to see Vanderpump Rules regular tru to “play [the] victim” when he clearly isn’t one.

“The first thing you should be doing is owning it,” Mark “Billy” Billingham said, earning our applause and admiration.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Sandoval hasn’t spoken to Leviss in three months, according to Us Weekly.

He recently trashed her as immature and pathetic, too.

“I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f-ck about when he is coming through that door,” Madix said during an August appearance on costar Scheana Shay’s podcast.

“That is one thing I have to say about us living in the same house. I don’t have to think about how he is coming into my bedroom because he is not. I sleep with my door locked.

“Just in case.”

t