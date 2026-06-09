Jeffrey Epstein ‘Gaslit’ & ‘Violently Raped’ Personal …

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Disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been dead since his alleged suicide in 2019.

However, the investigation into his many crimes is ongoing.

Congress recently heard testimony from Sarah Kellen, who was the dead dirtbag’s “personal assistant” for years.

She detailed psychological manipulation and violent sexual assaults that she suffered under his thumb — even when he went behind bars.

Sarah Kellen arrives to testify at a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on May 21, 2026. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Sarah Kellen was once believed to be one of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators back at the time of his extremely lenient 2007 federal deal.

A couple of weeks ago, she testified before the House Oversight Committee.

According to the newly released transcript, she attested that she was a victim “trapped inside Jeffrey Epstein’s world” for over two decades.

“He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me,” she listed.

“And,” Kellen continued, “gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his.”

“It was like living with a permanent virtual-reality headset on,” Kellen testified.

As part of her testimony, she mentioned that she was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness.

Within this controversial Christian offshoot, she explained, women “were required to submit to and obey men.”

Survivor’s of Jehovah’s Witness upbringings sometimes describe conspiratorial thinking and insular society’s that cover up abuse. This was perfect fodder for the disgraced pedophile to mold and shape her according to his will.

Additionally, Kellen testified, she believed that she was going to become a model. It was, in truth, a trick to get her to undress for him.

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“After months of unpaid labor, Epstein instructed me to draw him a bath on [his private] island, then ordered me to undress and get in with him,” Kellen recalled. “And he said, ‘The job is yours.’”

She testified: “Only after Jeffrey confirmed that I would submit to his sexual abuse did he begin paying me.”

Kellen told the Oversight Committee that she was paid only “$25,000 a year for working non-stop, on call 24/7, months at a time, with no days off.”

Disgraced sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly referred to her as their “slave and minion.” It doesn’t really sound like a joke.

“I understood the math exactly,” Kellen told Congress. “I was being paid, in part, to be raped.”

Kellen told the committee that the abuse continued for years, including on his private jet and private island, Little Saint James.

“This was not a vacation destination; it was isolation,” she described of the island.

Kellen also testified to sexual violence that she experienced in the continental United States, such as at a Palm Beach gym where Epstein “blasted the music so loud so no one could hear, choked me, and violently raped me.”

Even when he served his 18-month sentence in 2008, he found ways to get to her.

“He even Skyped me from a computer inside the Palm Beach County Stockade and ordered me to undress for him on camera,” Kellen recalled, describing his position of privilege even while incarcerated.

Chilling, awful stuff. And a solid reminder that even people who seem free from monsters on paper can be victims, and might believe (correctly, in some cases) that their ability to leave is an illusion.