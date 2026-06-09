Nick Reiner Wants Access to $1.5 Million Trust Fund to Fight Murder Charges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in December of 2025, Nick Reiner was arrested for the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

These days, as he awaits trial, his only legal counsel is a public defender — but that may soon change.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nick has filed a petition seeking access to more than $1.5 million from a trust established by his parents.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

In a pretrial hearing, Nick pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, and it looks as though he does not intend to accept any kind of deal that prosecutors might offer. So now he needs to lawyer up.

According to this week’s filing, Nick argues that the money is already his and should have been distributed years ago.

The trust reportedly required that half of the funds be released when he turned 30, with the remainder becoming available at age 35. Nick is now 32 and claims he has yet to receive the first distribution.

His attorneys contend that the trustee has improperly withheld the money based on concerns about Nick’s ability to manage the funds.

“The terms of Nick’s Trust are not complicated, and they are not subject to reasonable dispute,” the petition states.

The filing further argues that the distributions are mandatory and not dependent on the trustee’s personal opinion regarding how Nick might use the money.

Nick previously retained high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson, but Jackson later withdrew from the case after funding for the representation dried up.

According to the filing, Jackson has indicated he could return if the necessary funds become available.

The court documents also state that Nick needs money for basic necessities while incarcerated, including personal hygiene items and other supplies available through the jail commissary.

The trustee’s reported concerns stem in part from Nick’s long-documented mental health struggles.

Nick has previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but his attorneys argue that no court has declared him legally incompetent and that there is no legal basis for withholding the trust distributions.

The filing emphasizes that the trust is irrevocable and that the trustee lacks authority to deny payments based solely on subjective concerns.

The legal battle over the trust is unfolding separately from the criminal case that has shocked Hollywood.

Rob and Michele Reiner’s deaths devastated friends and family members and sent shockwaves through the entertainment community.

Prosecutors allege Nick was responsible for the killings, though many details surrounding the case remain under seal.

If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to seek the death penalty.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.