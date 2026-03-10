Jeffrey Epstein: Authorities Search Sprawling New Mexico Property For Dead Bodies

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The release of the Jeffrey Epstein files has revealed all sorts of new information about the nefarious deeds committed by some of the world’s richest and most powerful men.

It’s also yielded shocking new details about the investigation into the deceased sex trafficker.

We learned, for example, that there’s no evidence of federal investigators ever searching Zorro Ranch, the sprawling 7,600-acre property Epstein owned in New Mexico.

Not surprisingly, the ranch is mentioned numerous times in the Epstein files.

So now, this shocking lapse is finally being rectified, and state investigators are scouring Epstein’s sprawling property.

And according to a new report from TMZ, there’s one thing in particular that investigators are looking for:

The files allegedly contain mention of dead bodies buried at Zorro Ranch, and state police are determined to find out if there’s any truth to that claim.

It’s unclear if there’s reason to believe the rumors are credible, but clearly, investigators are leaving nothing up to chance.

“This search is part of the criminal investigation announced by the New Mexico Department of Justice on February 19th into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death,” authorities said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“The New Mexico Department of Justice appreciates the cooperation of the current property owners in granting access for the search and extends its thanks to the ranch staff for their professionalism,” the statement continued.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who ordered the search, vowed to “continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

According to NBC, one goal of the state’s attorney’s office is to “close gaps in state law that may have allowed Epstein to operate in New Mexico with impunity.”

So the good news is that investigators are leaving no stone unturned in their effort to ensure that justice is served on behalf of Epstein’s victims.

The bad news is, we might have to wait quite a long time for the outcome of this new investigation, with New Mexico cautioning observers that they won’t have any results until late summer at the earliest.

Of course, Epstein’s victims have waited years for justice — what’s a few more months, at this point?

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.