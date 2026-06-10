Ryan Edwards & Amanda Conner Are DIVORCING After 9 Months!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Less than 1 year after they married, it’s over!

During a recent 911 call, Amanda Conner begged police to help her safely get her belongings out of the house before Ryan Edwards could destroy them — as he is known to do.

She also revealed that she is divorcing him.

Amanda detailed the alleged abuse that she has received at his hands during their marriage. Without police, she feared for her life.

‘Teen Mom’ villain Ryan Edwards appears in this mugshot from early 2023. He has many mugshots from his many arrests. (Photo Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

‘Me and my husband are in the middle of a divorce’

In Amanda Conner’s 911 call, which The Ashley has since acquired and published (below), she explained to police why she needed their help.

She explained to the operator that she feared Ryan because of his anger when she told him that their relationship was over — and because he has allegedly been “very abusive” in the past.

Amanda told authorities that the marriage was over, that she and Ryan are divorcing, and that she needed help to retrieve her things.

“I’m just requesting an officer to be here so I can get the things out of my house,” Amanda explained in the recording.

“Me and my husband are in the middle of a divorce,” she continued. “And he’s been abusive in the past and I just don’t feel comfortable. …”

“I have pictures of me with black eyes,” Amanda told police, before appearing to tell them that she has photos featuring a “busted nose.”

She explained: “I never reported it to the police because I just didn’t want him to go to jail that day.”

Amanda continued: “But, yes, I have evidence of him being very abusive. That’s what he does.”

She also described her fears about retrieving her belongings: “I’ll go in to get [my stuff] and he tricks me and I get stuck in there.”

Amanda detailed that she was in the car outside of her home, “scared to go in” without an escort.

Amanda Conner has had her own legal troubles. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department)

‘The look in his eye, I knew better’

“I actually stayed the night here last night and I woke up and was like, ‘This is not going to work out’ and then he started yelling,” Amanda recalled to the operator.

“Like, the look in his eye, I knew better,” she explained.

Anyone who has had to be hypersensitive to the moods of a man in their household for their own safety and that of others can understand what she means.

“So I grabbed my purse and went to the car,” Amanda continued.

She expressed a fear that Ryan “is probably in there destroying my s–t so if they could hurry, that would be nice.”

None of this comes as any surprise to Teen Mom fans who have followed Ryan and those women unfortunate enough to end up with him.

(Including the part about destroying someone’s belongings — which Ryan has done in the past.)

In addition to Ryan’s history with his exes, Amanda’s sister said that he nearly strangled Amanda to death not too long ago.

The good news is that Amanda has spoken about it.

People hope that she will stick to her plan and leave him. No one deserves the grim fate of being Ryan’s wife.