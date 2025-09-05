Ryan Edwards & Amanda Conner: MARRIED!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner have tied the knot.

Mere weeks after Ryan and Mackenzie finalized their divorce, there is a new Mrs. Edwards.

It is clear that the couple, whose engagement had spanned this entire year, were counting down the seconds until he was free to remarry.

Well, he was free to marry. And now he’s married. Amanda is celebrating on social media. Take a look:

In June 2025, Ryan Edwards discussed his failings as a father. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Edwards is once again a married man

On Wednesday, September 3, Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner confirmed that they have married.

The newlyweds took to Facebook to share a look at their marriage certificate, which you can see below.

As you can read for yourself, a county clerk in Hamilton County, Tennessee certified their legal union.

On the same day as their September 3, 2025 wedding, Amanda Conner and Ryan Edwards shared their marriage certificate. (Image Credit: Facebook)

According to The Ashley, the wedding itself took place that very day.

Additionally, Amanda took to TikTok to show off not only the wedding certificate but her wedding ring — and her husband.

Ryan himself appeared beside her in bed for the post.

Her followers, who seem to be fans of the relationship, offered her congratulations in the comments.

Clearly, they married ASAP

It was only in August that Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer finalized their divorce.

Amanda was not shy about celebrating the formal, legal, and final dissolution of that union on social media.

At the time, she announced:

“Today is a day we shall cherish & celebrate.”

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter are familiar with Amanda Conner. She and Ryan first got together in 2023, becoming engaged at the start of 2025.

Speaking of early this year, Amanda gave birth to Presley, their daughter, in February.

To the surprise of many, Maci Bookout has been a supporter of the relationship.

Despite Ryan’s many failings, Maci’s his biggest cheerleader and has bonded with his new wife.

We might not see the wedding on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Earlier this year (while of course asking the court to lower his child support payments), Ryan led many to believe that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter had been canceled.

Since that time, others have filmed for the show. So it seems more likely that the show is continuing, but that he is no longer part of it.

It is unclear if Ryan now being multiple marriages removed from Maci Bookout contributed to this departure.

Perhaps we will get our answers before too long.