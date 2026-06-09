Protester Dresses Up as Charlie Kirk, Re-Enacts Murder at Event Hosted By Erika Kirk

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It’s been nearly nine months since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, and his murder remains a hot button political issue.

Over the weekend, demonstrators gathered outside the Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas, where a protester dressed as Charlie and appeared to re-enact the late pundit’s assassination.

The event was being led by Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, who took over as CEO of the organization following her husband’s death last year.

Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Videos circulating online showed the protester wearing a papier-mache mask resembling Charlie and a shirt bearing the word “Freedom.”

At one point, the demonstrator suddenly collapsed to the ground before standing back up and walking away, a move critics said was intended to mimic the circumstances of Kirk’s killing.

According to The New York Post, protesters nearby could also be heard chanting, “He deserved to die.” That claim remains uncorroborated.

The incident occurred less than a year after Charlie was fatally shot. His death shocked supporters and opponents alike and sparked a national conversation about political violence in America.

Erika has become a controversial figure in the months since, and it seems the re-enactment of Charlie;s death was not the only pushback she received in San Antonio.

According to the Post, a heckler interrupted her remarks inside the venue, repeatedly shouting accusations before being escorted out.

Rather than engage in a heated exchange, Erika reportedly took the incident in stride.

“It’s important to remember that happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it,” she said before continuing her speech.

She later encouraged attendees to pray for those who oppose them, describing the confrontation as an example of people searching for meaning in the wrong places.

The summit proceeded despite heightened security concerns.

Earlier in the week, authorities arrested a 26-year-old man accused of making threats against Erika, and organizers had also dealt with a reported bomb threat leading up to the event.

Whether one agreed with Charlie Kirk’s views or strongly opposed them, this week’s demonstrations quickly became a story less about politics and more about the increasingly bitter tone of public discourse.